Culture

Draped in Legacy: The Sentimental Journey of Wearing My Mother’s Saree

Apeksha Arya
Wearing my mother’s saree(a garment that consists of a long piece of cloth that women, particularly in the Indian subcontinent, wear draped around their bodies) is more than just adorning myself in a piece of fabric; it’s a journey through time, a walk down memory lane filled with childhood dreams and unspoken emotions. As a child, the allure of my mother’s sarees was magnetic, capturing my attention long before I truly understood the essence of this traditional attire.

The clandestine attempts to drape me in her sarees when she wasn’t looking were like stolen moments of connection, a silent acknowledgement of the beauty and grace I admired in her. Opening the doors of her old-age wardrobe was like entering a treasure trove of dreams, where each saree held a story, a memory, and a touch of her unique elegance.

In my mind’s eye, I imagine a picture of my mother wearing those ethereal sarees, and her timeless beauty spellbinds me. The act of wrapping myself in her saree feels like cocooning within her arms, a comforting embrace that transcends the boundaries of mere clothing. It’s a sentiment only a daughter can understand, a profound connection that goes beyond the physical garment.

The gratitude and sense of being blessed wash over me as I wear her saree. It’s not just about the intricate embroidery or the rare handwork; it’s about the privilege of carrying forward a legacy, of donning a piece of her history. The ethnic and vintage charm of her wardrobe resonates with a deep-rooted appreciation for tradition, a sentiment that is increasingly rare in today’s fast-paced world.

The excitement of finally realizing a childhood dream rushes through my veins as I carefully drape her saree. From the fine details to the overall grace, it’s a fulfilment that goes beyond the fabric – it’s about embracing a part of her identity, a piece of her soul that transcends generations. The saree then becomes a bridge that connects the past, present, and future, weaving together the tapestry of a daughter’s journey.

In those moments, trying on her outfit becomes a poignant reflection. I think about her sacrifices, the love woven into every thread of the saree, and the realisation of how much she means to me. It’s not just a garment; it’s a symbol of selfless love and enduring strength. 

As I stand in front of the mirror, draped in my mother’s saree, I feel pride in being her daughter. The realization hits me – no one could ever replicate the sacrifices she made or the love she showered. It becomes a testament to her resilience and the indomitable spirit that defines motherhood.

For me, this isn’t just another attire; it’s a canvas painted with love, blessings, care, and affection. The saree transforms into a wearable legacy, an ensemble that speaks volumes about the woman who wore it before me. There’s an enchantment in wearing my mother’s saree that transcends the aesthetic – it’s a celebration of womanhood, a homage to the one who shaped me into the person I am today.

