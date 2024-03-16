Draped in Legacy: The Sentimental Journey of Wearing My Mother’s Saree

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Wearing my mother’s saree(a garment that consists of a long piece of cloth that women, particularly in the Indian subcontinent, wear draped around their bodies) is more than just adorning myself in a piece of fabric; it’s a journey through time, a walk down memory lane filled with childhood dreams and unspoken emotions. As a child, the allure of my mother’s sarees was magnetic, capturing my attention long before I truly understood the essence of this traditional attire.

The clandestine attempts to drape me in her sarees when she wasn’t looking were like stolen moments of connection, a silent acknowledgement of the beauty and grace I admired in her. Opening the doors of her old-age wardrobe was like entering a treasure trove of dreams, where each saree held a story, a memory, and a touch of her unique elegance.

In my mind’s eye, I imagine a picture of my mother wearing those ethereal sarees, and her timeless beauty spellbinds me. The act of wrapping myself in her saree feels like cocooning within her arms, a comforting embrace that transcends the boundaries of mere clothing. It’s a sentiment only a daughter can understand, a profound connection that goes beyond the physical garment.

The gratitude and sense of being blessed wash over me as I wear her saree. It’s not just about the intricate embroidery or the rare handwork; it’s about the privilege of carrying forward a legacy, of donning a piece of her history. The ethnic and vintage charm of her wardrobe resonates with a deep-rooted appreciation for tradition, a sentiment that is increasingly rare in today’s fast-paced world.

The excitement of finally realizing a childhood dream rushes through my veins as I carefully drape her saree. From the fine details to the overall grace, it’s a fulfilment that goes beyond the fabric – it’s about embracing a part of her identity, a piece of her soul that transcends generations. The saree then becomes a bridge that connects the past, present, and future, weaving together the tapestry of a daughter’s journey.

In those moments, trying on her outfit becomes a poignant reflection. I think about her sacrifices, the love woven into every thread of the saree, and the realisation of how much she means to me. It’s not just a garment; it’s a symbol of selfless love and enduring strength.

As I stand in front of the mirror, draped in my mother’s saree, I feel pride in being her daughter. The realization hits me – no one could ever replicate the sacrifices she made or the love she showered. It becomes a testament to her resilience and the indomitable spirit that defines motherhood.

For me, this isn’t just another attire; it’s a canvas painted with love, blessings, care, and affection. The saree transforms into a wearable legacy, an ensemble that speaks volumes about the woman who wore it before me. There’s an enchantment in wearing my mother’s saree that transcends the aesthetic – it’s a celebration of womanhood, a homage to the one who shaped me into the person I am today.