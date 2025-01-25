The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Delhi North chapter.

“Nothing brings friends closer than laughing at the myths we grew up with—because sometimes, the best way to understand our culture is to question it with a smile!”

The world is full of myths. These amusing, and sometimes bewildering, ideas often shape how cultures and people are perceived. Having friends from different backgrounds taught me how hilariously inaccurate some of these myths can be. And when it comes to India, the myths are as colourful and diverse as the country itself. Let’s debunk some of the most common misconceptions about India and Indians:

1. Everyone in India Has a Big, Fat Wedding

The idea of grand Indian weddings with elephants and thousands of guests is a stereotype. While we do love a good celebration, not every wedding is a Bollywood-style extravaganza. Simpler, intimate ceremonies are just as common.

2. All Indians Are Math Geniuses

If this myth were true, I’d be acing calculus instead of struggling through it. Indians are hardworking and talented, but not everyone is a math whiz. Trust me, my report card is proof.

3. Every Indian Speaks Hindi

India has 22 official languages and countless regional dialects. While Hindi is widely spoken, many Indians don’t use or even understand it. A friend of mine from Tamil Nadu once shared that while Hindi isn’t widely spoken in her region, she enjoys learning a few phrases to greet people when she travels to North India. It’s always a fun exchange when we teach each other words from our respective languages!

4. Indians Love Cricket More Than Anything

While cricket is almost a religion for some, not everyone is a die-hard fan. For people like me, cricket rules sound like ancient Greek. So, don’t assume every Indian is glued to the TV during a match!

5. Every Indian Parent Wants Their Kids to Be Doctors or Engineers

This stereotype has some truth to it, but times are changing. Creative careers are gaining acceptance. That said, the drama at my house when my sister announced she wanted to be a fashion designer? Unforgettable.

6. Indians Love Spicy Food

Indian cuisine is a vibrant mix of flavours—spicy, savoury, and sweet. But not all of us can handle the heat. Eating chicken curry often feels like watching a tragic Bollywood movie for me—tears everywhere, but it’s worth it!

7. Every Indian Knows Bollywood Dance Moves

Not everyone is born to dance, let alone nail the iconic ‘thumka.’ Watching me attempt Bollywood moves is like a comedy show no one asked for but everyone enjoys.

8. Indians Are Superstitious About Everything

Superstitions exist, but not everyone believes in them. A black cat crossing your path doesn’t spell doom for most people—it’s probably just heading home.

9. Indians Only Drink ‘Chai’

We love our chai, but coffee lovers are equally passionate. Personally, chai is my go-to; skipping it often leads to a headache!

10. Indians Always Live with Their Parents

While living with parents is traditional and cultural, many Indians move out for work, studies, or independence. But let’s be honest—Mom’s home-cooked food is hard to beat.

11. Indians Are Obsessed With Gold

Gold holds cultural significance, especially during festivals and weddings, but it’s not a daily obsession. My own experience? I lost my first gold chain, and my mom never got me another!

12. Indians Love Drama

This one’s pretty accurate. From over-the-top soap operas to emotional weddings, drama is a part of our lives. If you want to experience real-life drama, attend an Indian wedding—it’s a rollercoaster ride.

13. Indians Bargain a Lot

Bargaining is practically an art form here. Why pay full price when you can negotiate? The ultimate triumph is when the seller finally says, “Okay, pay whatever you want!”

Final Thoughts

Myths, while often amusing, highlight the diversity and uniqueness of Indian culture. Laughing at these stereotypes brings us closer to understanding and appreciating the quirks of different cultures. So, the next time you hear a myth about India, take it with a pinch of masala—and maybe a sip of chai!