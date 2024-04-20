DEAR 22-YEAR-OLDS, WE’RE ALL IN THE SAME BOAT

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like every year, 2024 also arrived with a wave of new hopes and aspirations. January is always a double celebration at my home. It not only signifies the beginning of a new year but also marks my birthday. This year, I turned 22 and it was an emotional whirlwind.

Birthdays hold a special significance for me as I’m (super) excited about them. Until I turned 18, age didn’t carry much weight; it was all about the birthday parties and enjoyment. However, as time passed, something seems to have shifted. In my transition from teenage to adulthood, age has begun to take an increasing importance. Now, with each passing birthday, I feel as if I’m stepping into the ‘highly serious’ phase of life.

Hitting 22 is a profound milestone for many of us, and it comes with its own set of transitions. For me, it’s about wrapping up my graduation and stepping into the next phase of education. For others, it might mean diving headfirst into the professional world or taking that big leap into marriage and starting a family. Regardless of the path we choose, turning 22 marks the beginning of a whole new journey. We’re tasked with navigating the transition from youthful exuberance to the complexities of adult life, all while trying to figure out who we are and where we’re headed.

I had eagerly anticipated stepping into adulthood and facing life’s challenges head-on. Now that I’ve reached this milestone, I realize that being an adult has advantages and disadvantages. One of the perks is my parents’ increased trust and confidence in me. They give me more freedom, allowing me to make mistakes and learn. Additionally, I now have greater autonomy and control over my life, empowering me to shape it according to my desires and aspirations.

Being 22 also comes with feelings of confusion and overwhelmingness. The journey of growing up is far from easy. Gone are the days of living in a utopian fairyland where everything seemed merry. During childhood, our biggest worry revolved around school marks and trivial matters. While academic concerns still linger, they seem like the least of our worries. Instead, we’re confronted with heavier burdens such as family stress, mental well-being, and the complexities of relationships, all of which are expected to be navigated in this journey of adulthood.

I want to convey a message to everyone in their early 20s: You are not alone. Feeling restless and worthless is not exclusive to any one of us. We’re all in the same boat, caught amid adulthood while clinging to the last remnants of our teenage years. But here’s the thing—I truly believe we’ve got this. Even if it takes a bit longer, we’ll eventually figure it out. It’s crucial to set our priorities straight and roughly plan how we intend to achieve them. However, it’s given that you can’t chart out everything ahead because life has its plans. Taking things one day at a time helps. Additionally, it’s important to communicate our feelings to those we trust. Sharing our emotions often helps to clear the clutter from our minds and hearts, making the journey a bit more bearable.

The 20s is a phase where juggling multiple responsibilities seems overwhelming. The thought of taking a break or hitting the pause button can feel like a punishable offense. I frequently hear people saying, “You’re young, with a young heart, don’t stop.” And perhaps they’re partly right, but they’re also partially mistaken. Yes, I am young, and with youth comes boundless energy and potential. However, I’m also in the process of figuring things out. I’m still discovering who I want to become and how I want to navigate life. And if, amidst all this exploration, I decide to take some time for myself, I don’t believe I’m doing anything wrong.

Sharing emotions leads me to another important tip: Prioritize your mental well-being. Amidst all the overwhelming and not-so-overwhelming situations, it’s pertinent that we keep our sanity intact and emphasize self-reflection, introspection, and reaching out for support and advice whenever needed.

At this stage of life, I believe adulthood is all about acknowledging the transition and moving out of our protected cocoons. Much like our past, the present moment can’t be relived again. That’s why, rejoicing the ‘NOW’ is pertinent for early adults like us. We got this!