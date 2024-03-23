A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE: THE JOY OF RECONNECTING WITH SCHOOLMATES

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We come across different people in various stages of our lives. Some stay with us while others move on. However, for me, there is a distinct place reserved for my school friends.

Kuch logon ke saath sirf waqt bitane se sab kuch theek ho jaata hai. (Spending time with certain people eases everything.) Dialogue from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

I find the above dialogue incredibly relatable, especially when I hang out with my school friends. These folks hold an invaluable significance. They are the ones with whom I cherished the majority of my childhood and adolescence. Now that we are apart, I’ve truly realized their importance in my life.

When I shifted to Delhi for my undergraduate studies, I felt a void in my heart due to the physical absence of these friends. There’s no doubt that I met some amazing people here, but at the end of the day, there is always something special about schoolmates. The highs and the lows, the unapologetic laughter, the nostalgia – they were the ones who lived through the most vulnerable moments of my life.

When I was back home during the winter break in January, I had the chance to spend quality time with a few of my buddies. Interacting with them felt like some of the best moments I had experienced. There is no greater feeling than reconnecting with the people who were once the familiar faces you saw regularly. Yes, there were instances of losing touch with a few, but something always bonded us together. It could be the familiarity of our hometown, the nostalgia of attending the same school or perhaps preserving certain childhood secrets close to us. We may not stay connected every day but we continue to have a soft spot for each other.

I believe the essence of our friendship is still the same. Many of us have evolved as a person but to each other, we are still ‘those’ schoolmates. They still tease you for the mischiefs you had done in school or taunt you for that one instance where you didn’t share your tiffin. We have seen each other failing in our ‘first love’ to find someone worth loving, we have witnessed one of them claiming to be the future Prime Minister but turning out to be an impeccable singer. We’ve also seen a few folks transitioning from being an introvert to an extrovert and vice-versa. But against all these, sailing together through the ravages of time, we continue to extend our hands and hearts toward each other, whenever we can.

I read somewhere that while your close friends know who you are, it’s often your school friends who understand why you are the way you are. Once school is over, we all set out on our paths, striving to reach different destinations. However, when we come together to share the same old stories and create memories, there’s a deep satisfaction in my heart. I am eternally grateful to them for making me believe in the power of friendships, love, and loyalty. This will continue to warm my heart forever. In this journey of life, I hope that we continue to grow old together <3