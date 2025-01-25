90s Winters in India: A Nostalgic Tale of Sweaters, Chai, and Gajar ka Halwa

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Discover the charm of 90s winters in India through memories of cosy moments, warm chai, and cherished traditions

Winter used to make its grand entrance in late November, but there was a time when it arrived as early as October. Back then, bonfires lit up the streets, offering warmth to the grandparents gathered around them, while children ran around, braving the chill and playing antakshari. The winter of the ’90s is a wave of nostalgia, even though I wasn’t born at the time. Every winter, my mom reminds me of how they used to cherish the season, how it was almost a special occasion that required careful preparation.

I recall my grandma sharing her winter memories with us when she visited during our winter holidays. She’d gather us all on the veranda when the sun was high, and we’d listen as she recounted how winters were vastly different back then. Men and children would wrap themselves in mufflers and monkey caps, while women donned woollen cardigans and shawls to protect themselves from the season’s frosty chill.

She’d talk about the sweet treats they made and stocked up for the kids, made of jaggery and sesame seeds. The Gud Ladoos and Gajar ka Halwa were the non-negotiables in every household; winter just wasn’t complete without them.

Then, there were the memories of women gathering in the afternoons, sitting in the sun, knitting sweaters for their loved ones. They would chat, knit, and prepare for the famous Sarson ka Saag and Makki ki Roti.

There was always a wedding to attend in the neighbourhood or family. Winter was the much-awaited wedding season of the year, and the anticipation made it even more special. Meanwhile, Chai was the drink of choice, consumed multiple times a day by everyone—ladies, men, and even children—more times than they cared to admit.

The memories of the past remind us of what we’re constantly striving for in the present—a chance to make time for our loved ones amid our busy, fast-paced lives. It’s safe to say that the way our previous generation lived and enjoyed the moment seems to have been lost in the shuffle. They eagerly welcomed the change each season brought, embracing it fully, rather than constantly rushing toward the next goal.

This doesn’t mean the changes in our society over the years are necessarily wrong. It’s merely a reminder that there was a time—perhaps not so long ago—that was different from ours. Maybe, just maybe, it wouldn’t hurt to replicate that slower, more present way of living. Taking a day or two off from the whirlwind of our daily lives to spend time with loved ones could be the key to reviving the true joy of the season.