If you’ve ever wondered what life was like on the other side of the yellow brick road, Wicked invites you to find out—with glitter, drama, and a whole lot of heart. This enchanting story reimagines The Wizard of Oz with a twist, diving deep into the lives of two very different witches and their unforgettable journey through friendship, self-discovery, and girlhood.

As fans eagerly line up for the much-anticipated 2024 film adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, the buzz around Wicked has reached a fever pitch. Directed by Jon M. Chu, whose magical touch brought us Crazy Rich Asians, the movie has already scored a Golden Globes win for the cinematic and box office achievement award highlighting critics and fans alike in tears.

Rewriting Oz, One Spell at a Time

Wicked flips the fairy tale script by focusing on Elphaba, the so-called Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, Oz’s golden girl. Elphaba’s green skin and fierce independence make her an outsider, while Glinda’s sparkling charm makes her a social darling. At first glance, they couldn’t be more opposite. But as their worlds collide, their relationship blossoms into a complex, emotional exploration of what it means to be a young woman trying to fit in—or stand out—in a world full of expectations.

The highs? Moments of deep solidarity that remind us why we need our girlfriends. The lows? Misunderstandings and heartbreak are almost too relatable. But that’s the magic of Wicked. It doesn’t shy away from showing that even the closest friendships have messy moments.

The Heart of Friendship

The standout moment of the film to come —and every Wicked performance—is the duet “For Good.” In this heart-wrenching ballad, Elphaba and Glinda reflect on how their friendship has changed them forever. The song’s tear-jerking sincerity has made it a timeless anthem for besties everywhere.

On the press tour, Erivo and Grande gushed about their real-life friendship. “It’s like we’ve lived Wicked off-screen,” Grande shared during a late-night talk show appearance. Erivo added, “The story isn’t just about the characters—it’s about all of us. Everyone’s been Elphaba at some point, feeling like the odd one out. And everyone’s been Glinda, trying to live up to expectations.”

Girlhood and Growing Up

At its core, Wicked is about finding yourself. Elphaba’s journey speaks to anyone who’s ever felt “othered,” whether for being too ambitious, too different, or just too much. Her green skin is more than a striking visual; it’s a symbol of what it feels like to not belong. But instead of hiding, Elphaba learns to embrace her uniqueness—cue the soaring, spine-tingling anthem “Defying Gravity.”

Meanwhile, Glinda’s story is a reminder that being “perfect” often comes with its own set of struggles. Beneath her polished exterior lies a young woman battling insecurities and the pressure to be everything to everyone. Her arc challenges the idea that goodness comes from pleasing others—it’s about staying true to yourself.

A Golden Glow

Even before its release, the film was already earning accolades, with Jon M. Chu’s dazzling direction earning praise for bringing the fantastical world of Oz to life. The Golden Globes win for the cinematic and box office achievement award was the icing on the emerald-green cake, solidifying Wicked as both a critical and cultural hit.

As the cast hit the press circuit, their joy was contagious. From behind-the-scenes glimpses of the glittering costumes to playful TikTok of Jonathan Bailey’s “Dancing Through Life” the excitement was palpable.

Why We Love Wicked

Wicked isn’t just a retelling of The Wizard of Oz. It’s a story of friendship, empowerment, and the complicated beauty of being yourself. It’s for anyone who’s ever felt out of place, anyone who’s struggled to find their voice, and anyone who’s ever had a friend change their life.

Whether you’re Team Glinda, Team Elphaba, or somewhere in between, one thing’s for sure: Wicked will have you laughing, crying, and cheering for the magic of being unapologetically you.