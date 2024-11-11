The Ultimate Guide to Winter Events in Dublin  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trying to find fun things to do in Dublin as winter settles in and the semester wraps up, these activities can be the perfect escape from studying, whether you’re looking for a cosy indoor experience or an enchanting outdoor adventure. Here are some top picks that are sure to bring holiday spirit—even if it’s freezing (and probably raining) outside!

Winter Wonderland

Searching for an unforgettable experience? Open on Friday, December 1st, Airfield Estates Winter Wonderland in Dundrum invites you to enter a magical realm. Inspired by the beloved Christmas classic, Winter Wonderland, this twinkling trail leads you through the lovely farm and gardens surrounding Airfield.

Enjoy Christmas craft sessions, warm up with a cosy drink at the Stables Café and take memorable pictures against breathtaking seasonal scenery. There is something for everyone at this winter event. Perfect for families, friends, or a festive date, this winter event has something for everyone!

Event Details:

Location: Airfield Estate, Dundrum

Dates: December 1st onwards

Activities: lighted trail, Christmas crafts, holiday photo backdrops and warm drinks

Alpine skate trail

Check out Dublin’s first ice skating track in Dún Laoghaire, which will open from November 1, 2024, to January 12, 2025, if you’re itching for a winter sports experience. The excitement of skating is combined with a picturesque, illuminated path through a winter landscape. It is complete with twinkling lights on a unique 300-metre ice skating route. There is a practice rink and a freestyle area for newbies to hone their skating abilities. After an enjoyable 50-minute skate session, the on-site Alpine Food Village provides a variety of hot beverages, pizza, and sweet treats for when you need a respite from the cold.

Student Deal: Students can get discounted skate sessions with a valid student ID, making this winter wonderland affordable even on a student’s budget!

Event Details:

Location: Dún Laoghaire

Dates: November 1, 2024 – January 12, 2025

Activities: 300m skate trail, freestyle area, practice rink and the Alpine Food Village

Student Discount: Yes, with a valid student ID

Dublin Christmas Market

A festive market is the very definition of Christmas! This year, the historic Dublin Castle serves as the backdrop for the return of the Dublin Christmas Market. With more than 100 Christmas trees surrounding the entryway, the market, which takes place from November 28 to December 18, turns the castle grounds into a sparkling winter paradise. A variety of festive stands offering handcrafted goods, seasonal delicacies, and unique holiday presents can be found in the Castles courtyard. Enjoy live music, ride the carousel or relax at the outdoor bar while sipping on a seasonal beverage. There’s something for everyone here. Despite its small size, this market is bursting with seasonal cheer!

Event Details:

Location: Dublin Castle

Dates: November 28 – December 18

Activities: Christmas market stalls, carousel, open-air bar and live music

Wild Lights

A Journey Through Time is the thrilling new theme for Dublin Zoo’s Wild Lights, the enthralling and magical lantern display that has returned by popular demand. From the origin of Earth and the age of dinosaurs to the emergence of civilisations and human ingenuity. This year’s exhibit transports you back in time. All ages will find this to be a captivating journey as over a thousand beautifully crafted lanterns will lead you through the story of evolution. A spectacular nighttime experience that makes lifelong memories. Wild Lights is ideal for families, friends, couples, or anybody with an adventurous spirit. Additionally, fantastic news for students! You can get reduced tickets to this amazing event if you have a valid student ID.

Event Details:

Location: Dublin Zoo

Dates: November 2024 – January 2025

Theme: A Journey Through Time

Student Discount: Yes, with a valid student ID

Whether you’re looking for outdoor skating, gorgeous lights, or seasonal crafts, Dublin’s winter events are sure to make you feel better this Christmas season. Take advantage of these activities, save money as a student, and experience Dublin’s festive magic to the fullest!