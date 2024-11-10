The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Taliban have been in control of Afghanistan since 2021, and in that time they have continuously brought in new laws to control women and diminish women’s rights. The Taliban are trying to diminish women’s existence in Afghanistan. The latest law brought in by the Taliban is that women are not allowed to speak. Afghanistan’s Minister brought forward the law for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Khalid Hanafi. He deems the woman’s voice as “awrah” meaning that it must be covered and shouldn’t be heard in public. Other laws brought in by the Taliban in Afghanistan include:

Women are not allowed to move around in public spaces unless they are in the company of a male relative classed as a “mahram”. Generally, they are only allowed to leave their house for urgent matters and have to wear full veils if they do.

One of the first political acts of the Taliban was to ban girls from attending secondary schools. And since December 2022, women are no longer allowed to study anything. Some courses continue via online teaching, but female students are no longer permitted to take the examinations.

Since the Taliban took power, professional opportunities for women have been severely restricted, leading to many women losing their jobs. Others are only allowed to continue if they work from home. Any women who do still have a job to go to have to be accompanied on their journey to work by a mahram. This loss of employment for women has pushed many families even deeper into poverty.

Afghanistan has one of the highest rates of maternal mortality in the world. The causes of these deaths include young age, vitamin deficiency, and poor medical care during pregnancy: Considering this humanitarian crisis and the ban on the sale of contraceptives, introduced by the Taliban in 2023, can have fatal consequences for women.

The Taliban are bent on diminishing women’s rights and most likely will not stop until women are in their houses 24/7. Many organisations are attempting to help women in Afghanistan, for example, an Emergency Appeal from UN Women in the UK, as well as the Obama Foundation. One organisation that is trying to help the women and girls in Afghanistan is run by someone familiar with the Taliban’s regimen: Malala. Last year at the Annual Nelson Mandela’s Lecture, Malala drew attention to the laws surrounding women’s education in Afghanistan: “Girls kept out of school are experiencing depression and anxiety. Some are turning to narcotics, and attempting suicide. No girl, anywhere in the world, should suffer this way. If we, as a global community, accept the Taliban’s edicts, we will send a devastating message to girls everywhere: that they are less human. That your rights are up for debate. That we are willing to look away.”

It is important that we do not forget about the women in Afghanistan, because if we wait too long, we might never see a picture of one again.