The 2024 Golden Globes: All You Need to Know

Awards season has officially kicked off with the first of the major ceremonies out of the way; the 82nd Golden Globes ceremony was held on the evening of the 5th of January (PST) in Beverly Hills, California, airing the next night on Irish television. Of course, I tuned in and caught some of the best moments.

All of the big wins of the night were well-deserved. Best Male Actor in a Drama Motion Picture went to Adrien Brody for his role in “The Brutalist, Fernanda Torres received Best Female Actor in a Drama Motion Picture in “I’m Still Here”, Demi Moore for Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for “The Substance”, Zoe Saldana for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for “Emilia Perez”. Kieran Culkin was awarded his second successive Golden Globe. This year, coming home with Best Supporting Male Actor in Jesse Eisenberg’s “A Real Pain”, while last year he won a Golden Globe for Best Male Actor for a Drama Series for his well-known role as the youngest son of the Roy family, Roman in the HBO drama “Succession”.

We had a big win for Ireland this year, with Colin Farrell winning Best Male Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in “The Penguin”. The actor played the titular main character, Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobb, undergoing a major transformation and hours of prosthetic makeup every morning to achieve the character’s appearance, which is much different from his own. He did us proud, even with his acceptance speech thanking everyone who made production possible, down to the catering staff who kept all the cast and crew fed at all hours of the day and night. You can take a man out of Ireland but you can’t take that Irish generosity out of a man.

Demi Moore, at sixty-two, won her first Golden Globe, taking home Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy for her role in ‘the Substance’ a satirical look at the pressures of physical alteration in Hollywood. The titular ‘Substance’ transforms the user into a younger and therefore “better” version of themselves. This allows for Moore’s character Elisabeth to become a younger woman called Sue (Margaret Qualley), hoping to fix her acting career, which directors believe she has aged out. This movie is extremely relevant today with the rate of self-alteration both in and outside Hollywood along with the bombardment of contradicting messages about self-acceptance and self-improvement. Demi hit the nail on the head in her acceptance speech; “When we don’t think we’re smart enough, or skinny enough, or successful enough, or basically just enough, just know: You will never be enough. But you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.”

There were also lots of other wins outside of acting, including; ‘The Brutalist’, for Best Drama Motion Picture, ‘Emilia Perez’, for Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, ‘Wicked’ for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, ‘Flow’ for Best Animated Feature Film and ‘Challengers’ for Best Original Score. These are all major achievements for everyone involved, particularly as these are first-time wins for many. Aside from Best Actor, of course, there was debate over the best-dressed attendees. According to Vogue, the top five best-dressed ladies included; Angelina Jolie, Emma Stone, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Nicole Kidman. Meanwhile, the sharpest-dressed men were Adrien Brody, Sebastian Stan, Andrew Garfield and Timmy Chalamet.

A list of celebs presented this year, including Melissa McCarthy, Andrew Garfield and Kate Hudson to name a few. However, I think my favourite presenter of the night was Jennifer Coolidge. Before introducing the nominees for Best Male Actor in a Musical or Comedy, she gave a hilarious shoutout to her make-believe triplets, as she has no children herself; “And I just want to say, thank god they let me bring them tonight. Hey, Sheila and Sheila and Sheila”, What an icon. Some other iconic moments made the headlines, in particular from the red carpet. For example, ‘Challengers’ star Zendaya was spotted with a very distinct diamond ring on her finger. Pictures spread across the web (😏) as rumours of an engagement to her Spiderman co-star and long-term boyfriend Tom Holland, sparked. The rumours have since been confirmed by different sources, the couple are in fact engaged! Congratulations to the happy couple.

Award season continues next month with the Screen Actors Guild awards. There are a few of our own in for the win such as Nicola Coughlan for ‘Bridgerton’, Colin Farrell for ‘The Penguin’, and Andrew Scott for ‘Ripley’. Will they bring it home? We’ll just have to wait and see.