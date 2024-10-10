Step Into Style: Why Sambas, Gazelles, and Spezials Are Ruling Campus Footwear

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

But how do we style these shoes? Let’s discuss!

From Grace Wales Bonner to Oasis – Harry Styles to Hailey Bieber, all of your favourite’s now own a pair of Adidas’s firm favourites – Sambas, Gazelles or Spezials.

Featured all over our DCU campus, there is no surprise that every second person you meet owns either a pair of Sambas, a pair of Gazelles, or a pair of Spezials. They’re (somewhat) affordable, comfortable, colourful, and easy to style however you’d like! Making their debut in the 1950s, Adidas Sambas have since become a staple in the wardrobes of many of your favourite IT Girls, stars and more. Popular due to their timeless design, comfort, price point and array of styles, everyone needs a pair of Sambas in their life. If Sambas aren’t to your taste, a pair of Gazelles or Spezials are exactly what you need!

In the 1990s, Adidas Gazelles became synonymous with the Gallagher brothers, with both Noel and Liam showcasing their love for the shoe, which in turn, became an emblem of 1990s pop-culture. Enter the Spezial, another Adidas icon, and a fan favourite, initially among handball players in Europe, and later, a firm favourite for fashion fans all over the globe.

Here’s some ways that you can style your favourite pair of Adidas, for an easy on-campus look!

1) Black Spezials

I love a maxi skirt oversized jumper combo, and this look is perfect coming into winter. A Bershka skirt can be easily layered underneath, and an oversized jumper also means you can layer underneath to keep you warm in the colder months. I love to support Irish brands, so a Pellador knit is the perfect addition to any look.

While black Spezials are €110 on Adidas, you will re-wear them time and time again. Oh, and the joy of a black runner means that they won’t get filthy, and will match everything!

2) Sambas

Grab your favourite baggy jeans – I love reclaimed vintage on ASOS! An oversized white tee – I love the Dunnes Stores men’s tees. They’re super good quality, the perfect oversized fit and are very affordable which helps with tan and makeup stains. The Uniqlo white tees are also fabulous. Finish this look off with an oversized knit. Complete with a pair of Sambas, which are €120 from Adidas. (The colour being any of your choice of course!)

3) Gazelle

Dubbed the ‘satellite stomper’ by Harry Styles fans, these are arguably the most versatile Adidas shoes. Seen at festivals, concerts, work and college, there is nothing you can’t do in a pair of Gazelles. At €120 on Adidas, they are the perfect pair for adding colour into your wardrobe, without having to buy a new top in every colour!

These are a statement piece. I would style by basing the outfit slightly around the shoe, letting the colour do the talking and maybe adding in some leopard print for safe measure! Add a white tee, and a black knit jumper, and you’re ready to go.

4) A pop of colour

Red is the colour of the season, well technically, burgundy is, but I am telling myself red to justify my shopping habits! Red shoes (in any brand) brings yet another pop of colour to your campus clothes, whilst being perfectly versatile and easy to re-wear! Red shoes can go with nearly everything, and is the pop of colour that can transform any look. I bought a pair of red/blue Gazelle’s and never looked back!