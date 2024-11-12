The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter.

Perfumes I own, love and depend on to feel bold, confident, and elegant.

In my opinion, perfume is a way a person shows who they are. It’s an accessory showcasing their personality, leaving a sweet or spicy lasting impression on others. From sandalwood to peonies, the right perfume with your favorite scent can make you feel confident and elegant. Here are my personal favorites, from pocket-friendly to fancy pants and costly perfumes, and what I would use each scent for.

Red Vanilla from Zara 30ml.

This is my all-time favorite perfume from Zara; it has a cool twist from most vanilla scents. It is very much a dark feminine vanilla scent. This perfume is the perfect size for my college bag. It is also inexpensive, so if it smashes or gets lost. The Zara website says it smells like Iris flowers, mandarin, and raspberry with ‘a vanilla accord’. I know the Zara website is over-saturated with many types of perfume. Still, this scent stands out for me, and it is my recommendation.

Sol de Janeiro perfume mist:

We all need Sol de Janeiro products, so it is compulsory. Their scents are so gorgeous and long-lasting. They are durable for a body mist. They are a bit bigger than a mini-Zara perfume, so they would be perfect for a gym bag; that is what I use this body mist for anyway. My favorite scent from Sol de Janeiro is the Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa ’71 pe’71me mist with notes of chocolate, sea salt, macadamia nut, and Vanilla.

Jimmy Choo Blossom:

This is in the mid-expensive range, but to me, it is the perfect Christmas or birthday present to ask for from your parents. To me, this perfume is the definition of a fruity scent. According to the ‘Boots’ website, its fragrance notes are red Berries, sweet pea, and white musk. I would wear this scent if I was going on a girly night out drinking cocktails. I own this perfume, and it is my favorite fragrance of all time; if you want to smell like a fruit bowl, purchase it immediately.

Chanel Eau Tendre:

This is for you if you want to feel like the main character in a romantic comedy. I love the essence of this scent. This is my go-to date night perfume; it’s femininity’ sassy, long-lasting, and feels so luxurious. Sometimes I think classier and fix my posture to act like the woman I assume would wear this fragrance. This perfume is so expensive. When I first saw the price, I almost started crying. However, one spray of this fragrance would last as long as 12-15 sprays of a cheap body spray we usually wear. To me, it is worth the investment. I got it for the first time as an 18th birthday present from my boyfriend, and I have repurchased it since; you know it is good quality if I almost went into debt to repurchase it. If you want a luxury perfume with the aroma of ‘I’m classy, elegant, and rich,” this is for you.

These are my top four scents. I hope you enjoyed reading and that I have helped you create part of your Christmas list.