Is Ireland Becoming Matcha Obsessed?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter.

In recent years, a vibrant green powder has taken over Irish social media feeds, café menus, and even the wellness scene — matcha. Once a niche product primarily found in Japanese tea ceremonies, this finely ground green tea powder has surged in popularity worldwide, and Ireland is no exception. But is Ireland truly becoming matcha obsessed, or is it just another trend driven by social media and influencers?

Matcha tea has surged in popularity recently, thanks to its health benefits and higher concentration of antioxidants compared to regular green tea. Matcha is made from whole ground tea leaves, allowing consumers to ingest more nutrients. It’s believed to boost metabolism, improve heart health, and enhance focus. Research is still in early stages, but matcha’s potential health benefits, like increased fat burning and reduced anxiety, make it a popular choice for those seeking a healthy, energizing alternative to coffee.

While matcha has been a staple in global food culture for years, its recent surge in popularity in Ireland can be attributed to its growing presence in local cafés, health-focused eateries, and even large chains like Starbucks and Insomnia. Establishments such as ‘The Matcha Bar’ in Dublin have played a pivotal role in introducing matcha to the masses, adding it to their menus alongside more traditional coffee options. Additionally, many local coffee shops have followed suit, incorporating matcha lattes and matcha-infused desserts to cater to the increasing demand. This trend has made matcha accessible to a wider range of consumers, particularly those who keep up with the latest food trends on Instagram and TikTok.

A significant factor driving matcha’s popularity in Ireland is the influence of social media influencers. Known for promoting healthy lifestyles, wellness routines, and trendy food choices, many Irish influencers have adopted matcha as a symbol of

both health and sophistication. They frequently share photos of their matcha creations, encouraging their followers to try it for themselves and contributing to the growing matcha craze.

Take for example influencer ‘eatdrinkdub’ , who regularly shares her matcha rituals with her Instagram following of over 65k. Aine’s posts often highlight matcha lattes from local Dublin cafés, paired with captions emphasizing mindfulness and productivity. Her followers, many of whom look up to her for wellness inspiration, have embraced the drink in their own routines.

With so many food trends coming and going, one might wonder: is matcha just another passing phase? While some might argue that the matcha obsession will eventually fade, there are signs that it could be here to stay. Unlike other fleeting

trends, matcha taps into the larger wellness movement, which continues to grow in Ireland and worldwide.

Moreover, matcha’s versatility — it can be used in lattes, smoothies, desserts, and even skincare products — makes it a product that can easily adapt to changing consumer preferences. As long as the demand for health-conscious choices persists, matcha may remain a popular fixture in the Irish food and wellness scene.

Matcha’s surge in popularity has not gone unnoticed by Irish businesses. Cafés across the country have added matcha to their menus, offering everything from matcha lattes to matcha-flavored cakes. Health food stores now carry a wide array of matcha powders, and even larger chains are jumping on the bandwagon, offering matcha products alongside their usual selection.

For consumers, matcha has become an affordable luxury. While matcha lattes can be pricey in cafés, it is possible to buy matcha powder for home use, allowing consumers to enjoy the trend without breaking the bank. However, with many matcha products priced at a premium, some have raised concerns about the accessibility of the trend for all students or those on tighter budgets.

So, is Ireland becoming matcha obsessed? It certainly seems that way, especially when you consider the influence of social media and the growing presence of matcha in Irish cafés and businesses. While it remains to be seen whether matcha will remain a fixture in Irish culture or eventually fade away, there’s no denying the trend’s current impact. Whether it’s the allure of its health benefits, its aesthetic appeal, or the endorsements of influencers, matcha is firmly entrenched in Irish food culture — at least for now.