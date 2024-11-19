Irish General Election: What it means for Students and Young People

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last Friday, Taoiseach Simon Harris officially announced the general election, which will take place on November 29th. Since 2020, the Dáil has been led by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Green Party. After four years in power, the government has failed to strongly convince voters that issues such as housing, healthcare and the cost of living have improved for them. Following additional budget measures being announced in September, the government feels confident in its ability to win over the electorate. It is clear however that there are growing concerns amongst young people over their futures in Ireland, which is why issues at the core of this election matter so much. Let’s look at some of the key issues students and young people are concerned with.

Housing

Housing has become a key area of focus in the lead-up to this election. Ireland’s homeless figures remain at record-breaking high numbers, with a shortage of affordable homes lying at the root of this issue. Over half the adult population still live in their family homes, with many young people struggling to enter the rental or property ownership market. An inadequate supply of housing, combined with extortionate prices has made the fundamental need of having a roof over your head challenging.

For students, this issue is particularly felt. The shortage of accommodation for students has left many either doing long commutes or having to change their college courses entirely to manage this crisis. Those who do secure accommodation are paying high prices, with NUIG’s students union reporting in 2022 that the lowest cost single room in Galway was 700 euros per month. This accommodation crisis has made college an incredibly stressful experience for students, taking away from what should be an exciting time in their lives. The issue of housing is a complex one, therefore requiring long-term, multi-dimensional solutions. A solution is needed not just for students, but for political parties who must be able to prove they hold the answers to this ongoing crisis.

Cost of living

The increasingly high cost of living has made a huge impact on the lives of young people and students across Ireland. It has created challenges to both education and basic living expenses. Student fees remain present in young people’s minds, with Ireland continuing to have the highest third-level fees in Europe. Many students take on jobs alongside college to cover expenses, which can be challenging to balance.

The cost of basic daily expenses continues to impact young people. Increasing food prices and high utility bills disproportionately affect students on low budgets. This impacts student’s lifestyle choices being based on cheaper options, rather than needs. Students are calling on the government for substantial policy changes to help alleviate these pressures. Calls for reform include expansion of access to SUSI grants, free public transport for students, and re-evaluation of student fees. These issues will certainly be on young people’s minds when considering their election choices.

Climate Action

Young voters are highly motivated by climate issues, calling for more expansive environmental policies. The term ‘greenwashing’ has gained traction in Irish society over the last number of years, where politicians overly claim to be environmentally friendly without taking adequate action. Environmental policies therefore are present in the minds of young voters. A major call to achieve better climate action is improved public transport options.

After four years of the Green party in power, we have experienced transport changes to address the climate emergency, including Dublin city’s quays being restricted to public transport only during the day. Measures to reduce car dependency however require supplementary policies to improve public transport services, particularly beyond Dublin. This is particularly important for students, many of whom commute to college. For the needs of student commuters to be fulfilled, sustainable urban planning and improved public transport options must be achieved. These issues will no doubt be on the minds of young voters when they take to the polls.

With just two weeks to go until polling day, parties are continuing to outline their ideas for government and plan to address such problems. With a record number of new voter registrations, it is clear that young people are eager to have their voices heard through political engagement. For young people, this election will be pivotal in determining their futures in Ireland.