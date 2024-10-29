How to Prepare for an Exchange Semester at DCU

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being an exchange student can be scary. Not knowing what to expect can leave you feeling anxious or stressed.

It can be a daunting process if you are not able to view accommodations or meet friends prior to coming to a new country. That is why it is very important to prepare properly and inform yourself about resources and possibilities when doing an exchange semester.

Fortunately, Dublin City University has such resources and I, as a current exchange student, have some tips! Things like housing, making friends and just general recommendations for an enjoyable and unforgettable exchange experience!

Accommodation

Firstly, finding accommodation in Ireland, especially in Dublin, is difficult. Many students apply for student accommodations on campus but there are a lot more applicants than vacant rooms.

Therefore, even though you should apply for the on campus accommodation lottery, you should also look for other possibilities at least six months before your stay. There are a few options that exchange students have when it comes to housing.

If you would like to frequently visit the city centre for its large selection of restaurants, bars, clubs and clothing stores, you may be planning on living near the city. If you want a shared flat or to live alone (even though this option is considerably more expensive), there are a few online platforms where you might find accommodations of all kinds. Such as daft.ie, myhome.ie, rent.ie, housinganywhere.com, spotahome.com, dublinnest.com and uniplaces.com.

Keep in mind that you should always be aware of scammers and pay attention to details in contracts such as correct spelling and bank account details. Other than apartments, there are also private student accommodations to find in Dublin.

If you prefer living in less busy areas and do not mind living further away from the city centre, the outer districts of Dublin also offer accommodations, especially ones provided by host families that you can find through platforms like hostingpower.ie. Be aware that experiences can differ as some hosts prefer cooking for their guests instead of letting them cook themselves or have stricter rules regarding eating or even showering hours.

Despite that, host families are usually a great option for students who want to practice their English and experience typical Irish culture and food. Even if you do not plan on living with a host family long-term, you should still consider this alternative as there are a lot more possibilities to further search for accommodations once you are in Ireland and can view them in person.

Clubs and Societies

DCU has many societies and sports clubs on offer where you can find people to connect with fast, especially if you share interests! For this reason, I would suggest visiting the clubs and societies fair that is hosted every year where you can meet the members.

Additionally, I would recommend joining group chats and following social media accounts as soon as possible. This is where they announce events, activities and trips, so you can meet others even outside of planned events.

An especially interesting opportunity for international students is the Erasmus Student Network, where people from all over the world get to know each other.

Public Transport

Lastly, some essential knowledge that you should know before coming to Ireland is that if you plan to use public transport, a leap card is the best option.

Ticket fares, especially with student leap cards for which you can apply for, are cheaper and the only other option to pay is with coins.

The TFI live app shows you the live location of buses and the app Citymapper lets you see in how many minutes the bus is going to arrive. However, be aware that buses tend not to be on time. Other options are the train or the Luas tram that operates primarily in the city center, which both also work with a leap card.

I would also suggest planning which places you want to visit during your stay at the very beginning of your trip as there are so many destinations worth seeing.

Do not be afraid to reach out to offers like the International Student Support at DCU at https://www.dcu.ie/sal/international-student-support/ or to the Students’ Union which are both able to help with a broad range of questions and issues.

All in all, do not let all these tips and suggestions overwhelm you! Just be prepared and informed enough for you to make the best decisions for yourself and most importantly: enjoy your stay and bring an umbrella!