It’s currently mid-October, and you know what that means.The air’s getting crisp, the leaves are turning brown and no, it’s not time for Mariah Carey just yet. Whether you’re into spooky Halloween stuff or just here for the cosy autumn feels, there’s loads to enjoy this season, whether you’re flying solo, hanging out with friends, or spending time with family.

Here’s how to make the most of autumn and Halloween in Dublin—without rushing into Christmas just yet!

1. Ghost Tours and Creepy Walks

If you’re into Halloween, Dublin has so many ghost tours and “haunted spots”. The Gravedigger Ghost Tour is a classic. It’s creepy, but also hilarious, with actors telling Dublin’s scariest ghost stories as you visit spooky sites around the city. Plus, it wraps up at John Kavanagh’s pub near Glasnevin Cemetery, so you can calm your nerves with a pint afterward.

Glasnevin Cemetery is also the perfect place for an autumn stroll—if you’re into that eerie-but-peaceful vibe. Even if ghost stories aren’t your thing, the history alone makes it worth visiting.

2. Pumpkin Picking and Parks

Autumn wouldn’t be complete without a little trip outside the city to do some pumpkin picking. Luggwoods does a cute Halloween woodland walk, where you can grab a pumpkin and get some great pics. Whether you’re with friends or on a cute date, it’s a wholesome way to spend an afternoon. Just don’t forget to bring a scarf—as autumn in Ireland can get a bit nippy!

Back in the city, you can’t beat Phoenix Park for a walk through the falling leaves. If you’re lucky, you might spot the deer roaming around. In Dublin’s city centre, St. Stephen’s Green is also a go-to spot for a quick break between lectures or after-work chill time.

3. Halloween Baking Night

If you’re not in the mood to head out, host a cozy baking night instead. Gather your mates, pick a Halloween movie, and make some spooky treats. Traditional barmbrack is always fun—it’s an Irish fruitcake with hidden charms that tell your future. Will you find the ring or the rag? It’s kind of like Irish fortune-telling but with cake.

Pumpkin spice brownies or DIY caramel apples are also a win. Plus, it’s way cheaper than buying all those overpriced Halloween snacks in town.

4. DIY Costumes on a Budget

Every year, there’s always that one person who plans their costume two months in advance, and then the rest of us who scramble for ideas a week before. For a quick fix, the George’s Street Arcade is perfect for picking up random bits and bobs for a last-minute costume. Thrift shops like Siopaella in Temple Bar also have some great finds, so you don’t have to spend a fortune on something you’ll only wear once.

Or, get creative at home—fake blood and eyeliner can work wonders. Trust me, you don’t need to go full Hollywood makeup artist to look spooky, and if your costume is good enough, you might have luck trick or treating too!

5. Bram Stoker Festival & Other Events

If you’re into festivals, the Bram Stoker Festival is always a good shout. Named after the guy who wrote ‘Dracula’, this festival has everything from outdoor performances to creepy tours around the city. Even if you’re not the biggest horror fan, it’s fun to get into the Halloween spirit with your mates.

For something a little more low-key, the Irish Film Institute usually does a horror film marathon around Halloween. Perfect for a chilled (but still spooky) evening.

So, there you have it—Dublin has plenty to offer during autumn and Halloween. Whether you’re up for a ghost tour, craving some pumpkin spice, or just looking to kick back and watch scary movies. And don’t worry, Mariah Carey’s time will come soon enough—just not yet!