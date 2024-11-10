Don’t Let the Weather Rain on Your Parade This Winter: Six Ways to Spend Your Drizzly Days 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether it’s a date, a girly day, or a solo venture out, here are the best things to do around the Dublin area when the weather is less than desirable.

Mini Golf

You’ll need to grab your pals or partner for this one, but mini golf is a great way to spend a rainy day. Located in Dundrum shopping centre, Rainforest Adventure Golf is suitable for all ages. It has two courses, an Aztec themed one and a Mayan themed one as well. The courses are both long enough to take up a chunk of your day. The venue is open until 11pm allowing for late evening golfing. Rainforest also has a café so if you’re hungry after all your putting, you’re covered. The location is also perfect if you want to have a shopping spree afterwards.

Wax Museum

You have probably walked by The National Wax Museum every time you’ve been in the city of Dublin. Located just past O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre. The museum boasts an impressive collection of wax figures ranging from historic figures to horror exhibits. They offer different tours and experiences suitable for all ages.

Vintage Tea Bus Tours

The experience is exactly what it says on the tin! You hop on board a double decker bus that takes you through the city’s streets while listening to a semi guided tour on Irish history while also indulging in some afternoon tea and snacks! This lasts up to 80 minutes so will take up a chunk of your day in rainy Dublin. The company also offers an afternoon tea collection to take home if the bus option wasn’t for you.

Brunch!

As cliché as brunch sounds it is an amazing way to spend your midday. Some personal brunch favourites in the city include Póg, One Society, Murphy’s Café and Lemon Jelly Café. As a pancake lover, I am biased when it comes to brunch. Some of Dublin’s top rated brunch places include Queen of Tarts, Angelina’s and The Dylan. While these options are a little pricier, they are top rated for a reason! The glowing reviews speak for themselves. However, if you want a little performance during your meal there are many options for drag brunch in the city. Wigwam, The Bernard Shaw and Bow Lane host these brunches and are definitely worth looking into!

Museums

Museums get a bad reputation for being boring when in reality they are educational and sometimes free! Whack on a pleated skirt and some Mary Janes and romanticise learning about history and art. You can even take super cute Instagram pictures. Dublin has an abundance of museums that have free entry. The Irish Museum of Modern Art, the National Museum of Ireland, the National Gallery of Ireland and Áras an Uachtaráin all have free entry.

Pottery Painting

Located in Smithfield, Dublin Pottery Painting Studio offer customers the opportunity to paint their very own piece of pottery. Whether that is a mug or teapot or something completely different! They even host themed pottery events. Past ones have ranged from Disney to Chapell Roan and even Gaeilge themed nights. They have something for everyone! Who wouldn’t want their own art on a mug they could use every morning?

Never let the typical bad Irish weather get you into a rut. Keep your social life afloat even during the dark, cold and wet days. There are always things to do! Even when you’re trying to ball on a budget there are a million options!