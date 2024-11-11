The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you staring at their name and that cute bitmoji, wishing you could reignite the spark you once had? Snap out of it!

Sweetheart, if they broke your heart, they’re not worth your time or energy. I know resisting the urge to text your ex is tough but think of it like this. Imagine you’ve done 9 reps on the leg press, and there’s just one more to go. Instead of finishing, you give up because it feels too hard.

That’s what it’s like during the healing process, making progress, only to fall back into a familiar but unrewarding situation instead of pushing through for a better outcome. I hate to say it, but texting your ex only sets you back on your healing and makes it harder to move on. It’s easier said than done but here are my tips to help you resist that urge.

Get in Touch with your Own Feelings.

Understand that wanting to reach out is normal, but it’s often driven by feelings of loneliness or nostalgia. Having those good memories and fuzzy feelings coming back are completely normal too; but they can sometimes overshadow your mind with the negative aspects of the relationship.

Remind yourself of the reasons you parted ways. Focus on the aspects of the relationship that weren’t working. We’re always taught by society to be more optimistic, but this is the odd exception.

For all my fellow writers out there, try writing down your feelings as well. You could even write down that potentially long paragraph you were thinking of sending them too. It’s a good emotional outlet to have without reaching out.

BLOCK! BLOCK! BLOCK!

This is one of the hardest things to do, but trust me, it’s one of the most effective.

Delete their phone number, mute their notifications, and if seeing their updates on social media makes it harder, consider unfollowing or even blocking them. In the wise words of Maddie Perez from ‘Euphoria’, “Out of sight, out of mind.”

By reducing constant reminders of your ex, you’ll give yourself the space you need to heal and move forward without constantly being pulled back into the past. It will also prevent you from texting them, further helping you to think

critically and resist those urges to text them. Plus, why would you want to see the crusty downgraded rebound anyways?

Have a Yap Session with your Besties!

Talk it out with your besties. Venting to the girlies or lads you trust can really help you process your feelings and get a clearer perspective on the situation.

Sometimes just saying it out loud helps you realise why texting your ex isn’t a good idea. Your besties can also remind you why you’re better off moving on, and they’ll keep you from acting on impulse when you’re feeling weak. Plus, they might even offer some distractions or advice to help you get through those tough moments.

Enter your Selfcare Era

Healing doesn’t happen overnight, and that’s totally fine.

Be patient with yourself and understand that moving on takes time and effort. This is the perfect opportunity to focus on some serious self-care.

You’re probably sick of hearing this but instead of dwelling on your ex, invest that energy into yourself! Dive into hobbies you love, treat yourself to some quality time with friends or family, or create a routine that supports your well-being including journaling, meditation or getting a cute little sweet treat.

Whether it’s working out, practicing mindfulness, reading, or indulging in that Netflix show on your list, self-care is all about nurturing your mind and body. The more you care for yourself, the easier it gets to move forward; and in little to no time texting your ex would be a thing of the past!

At the end of the day, just remember, you’re worth so much more than those late-night texts to your ex. The healing process isn’t easy, but with the right mindset and a little self-care, you’ll get through it stronger than ever. Focus on you, keep doing what makes you happy, and let time work its magic.

Keep pushing forward, you deserve peace and happiness!