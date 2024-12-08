Coca Cola’s soulless Christmas Campaign

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coca-Cola’s decision to reimagine its beloved Christmas advert using artificial intelligence (AI) has been met with an icy reception. While the brand aimed to modernise its iconic Holidays Are Coming campaign, the result left many viewers cold, lacking the nostalgic charm that has defined its festive offerings for decades.

For generations, Coca-Cola’s Christmas adverts have been a hallmark of the holiday season, celebrated for their warmth and sentimentality. This year’s AI-generated version, however, failed to strike the same chord. Fans were quick to criticise the advert as “soulless” and “emotionless,” lamenting the absence of classic elements such as Santa Claus. On platforms like TikTok and X viewers shared their disappointment, with many saying the advert “ruined Christmas” and lacked the magic they had come to expect.

Coca-Cola likely saved a significant amount of money by producing its 2024 Christmas advert using AI, with some estimates suggesting the savings could be as much as $2 million. The reduced costs stemmed from eliminating traditional production expenses. AI allowed the company to bypass expensive location shoots in snowy settings like Finland, avoiding costs for travel, crew accommodation, and location permits — not to mention the expense of adding snow in post-production.

The use of AI also drastically reduced the need for equipment rentals and large production crews. Additionally, it enabled Coca-Cola to create supplementary social and print content for the campaign quickly and inexpensively. However, while these savings are impressive, the backlash against the advert shows that prioritising cost efficiency over artistic quality and emotional resonance comes with significant risks.

Beyond the financial aspect, the advert also sparked ethical concerns. By relying on AI rather than human creatives, Coca-Cola reignited debates about job displacement in the creative industries. Critics argued that a company of Coca-Cola’s stature should support human talent, not replace it with cost-cutting technology. This criticism comes at a time when anxieties about AI’s impact on employment are already high, following recent Hollywood strikes and wider industry discussions.

The campaign’s failure to resonate with audiences was made worse by its tagline, Real Magic. Many felt the slogan was undermined by the artificial nature of the advert. Coca-Cola’s brand has always been rooted in authenticity, family, and togetherness—values that felt at odds with the cold precision of AI-generated visuals. Instead of feeling festive and nostalgic, the advert came across as detached and robotic, leaving viewers disconnected from the holiday spirit it sought to inspire.

Coca-Cola’s misstep offers a valuable lesson for brands navigating the intersection of tradition and innovation. While AI holds immense potential, it cannot replicate the emotional connection that only human creativity can deliver. Coca-Cola’s Christmas adverts are cherished because they evoke memories and shared experiences—qualities that algorithms simply can’t imitate.

As Coca-Cola evaluates the reception of this year’s advert, it’s evident that technology works best when it enhances, rather than replaces, the human creativity audiences value. To reconnect with viewers, the brand would benefit from revisiting the elements that made its Christmas campaigns timeless: genuine storytelling, a celebration of tradition, and the warmth that defines the holiday season.