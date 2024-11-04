Grammy Nomination Predictions

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finally, Grammy season is here, which means it’s time for some good old-fashioned speculation! Here’s my personal, 100% subjective list of Grammy predictions—and yes, I’m already prepared for the “how could you leave out ___?” comments.

I present my top picks across some of this year’s biggest and most significant categories!

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Possible Nominations

Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish

– Billie Eilish The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift

– Taylor Swift Short and Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

– Sabrina Carpenter Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

– Beyoncé Brat – Charli XCX

– Charli XCX Eternal Sunshine – Ariana Grande

– Ariana Grande Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

– Kacey Musgraves The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappelle Roan

Wildcard Picks?

The Secret of Us – Gracie Abrams

– Gracie Abrams Higher – Chris Stapleton

– Chris Stapleton Only God Was Above Us – Vampire Weekend

Predicted to Win: Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish

Who I Want to Win: Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Possible nominations

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

– Sabrina Carpenter Good Luck Babe – Chappelle Roan

– Chappelle Roan Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish

– Billie Eilish Die With a Smile – Bruno Mars & Lady Gaga

– Bruno Mars & Lady Gaga Beautiful Things – Benson Boone

– Benson Boone Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

– Kendrick Lamar Fortnight – Taylor Swift

– Taylor Swift Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé

Wildcard Tracks?

We Can’t Be Friends – Ariana Grande

– Ariana Grande Too Sweet – Hozier

– Hozier I Had Some Help – Post Malone & Morgan Wallen

Predicted to Win: Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish

Who I Want to Win: Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

Song of the Year

Possible nominations

Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter

– Sabrina Carpenter Fortnight – Taylor Swift

– Taylor Swift Beautiful Things – Benson Boone

– Benson Boone Too Sweet – Hozier

– Hozier Good Luck Babe – Chappelle Roan

– Chappelle Roan Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish

– Billie Eilish It Never Went Away – Jon Batiste

– Jon Batiste Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Wildcard Songs?

Now and Then – The Beatles (yes, The Beatles in 2024!)

– The Beatles (yes, The Beatles in 2024!) Turn the Lights Back On – Billy Joel

– Billy Joel Houdini – Eminem

– Eminem I Love You I’m Sorry – Gracie Abrams

Predicted to Win: Beautiful Things by Benson Boone

Who I Want to Win: Good Luck Babe by Chappelle Roan or I Love You I’m Sorry by Gracie Abrams

Best New Artist

Possible nominations

Chappelle Roan

Sabrina Carpenter

Benson Boone

Shaboozey

Raye

Sexyy Red

Teddy Swims

Wildcard Nominees?

Renee Rapp

Megan Moroney

Predicted to Win: Chappelle Roan

Who I Want to Win: Sabrina Carpenter