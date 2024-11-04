Grammy Nomination Predictions

Finally, Grammy season is here, which means it’s time for some good old-fashioned speculation! Here’s my personal, 100% subjective list of Grammy predictions—and yes, I’m already prepared for the “how could you leave out ___?” comments.
I present my top picks across some of this year’s biggest and most significant categories!
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Possible Nominations
- Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
- The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
- Short and Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
- Brat – Charli XCX
- Eternal Sunshine – Ariana Grande
- Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
- The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappelle Roan
Wildcard Picks?
- The Secret of Us – Gracie Abrams
- Higher – Chris Stapleton
- Only God Was Above Us – Vampire Weekend
Predicted to Win: Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish
Who I Want to Win: Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Possible nominations
- Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
- Good Luck Babe – Chappelle Roan
- Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
- Die With a Smile – Bruno Mars & Lady Gaga
- Beautiful Things – Benson Boone
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
- Fortnight – Taylor Swift
- Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé
Wildcard Tracks?
- We Can’t Be Friends – Ariana Grande
- Too Sweet – Hozier
- I Had Some Help – Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
Predicted to Win: Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish
Who I Want to Win: Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter
Song of the Year
Possible nominations
- Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter
- Fortnight – Taylor Swift
- Beautiful Things – Benson Boone
- Too Sweet – Hozier
- Good Luck Babe – Chappelle Roan
- Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
- It Never Went Away – Jon Batiste
- Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
Wildcard Songs?
- Now and Then – The Beatles (yes, The Beatles in 2024!)
- Turn the Lights Back On – Billy Joel
- Houdini – Eminem
- I Love You I’m Sorry – Gracie Abrams
Predicted to Win: Beautiful Things by Benson Boone
Who I Want to Win: Good Luck Babe by Chappelle Roan or I Love You I’m Sorry by Gracie Abrams
Best New Artist
Possible nominations
- Chappelle Roan
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Benson Boone
- Shaboozey
- Raye
- Sexyy Red
- Teddy Swims
Wildcard Nominees?
- Renee Rapp
- Megan Moroney
Predicted to Win: Chappelle Roan
Who I Want to Win: Sabrina Carpenter