Beyonce at the 2021 Grammy Awards
Photo by Cliff Lipson / CBS
Culture > Entertainment

Grammy Nomination Predictions

Kie Chawla
Finally, Grammy season is here, which means it’s time for some good old-fashioned speculation! Here’s my personal, 100% subjective list of Grammy predictions—and yes, I’m already prepared for the “how could you leave out ___?” comments.

I present my top picks across some of this year’s biggest and most significant categories!

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Possible Nominations 

  • Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
  • The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
  • Short and Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
  • Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
  • Brat – Charli XCX
  • Eternal Sunshine – Ariana Grande
  • Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
  • The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappelle Roan

Wildcard Picks?

  • The Secret of Us – Gracie Abrams
  • Higher – Chris Stapleton
  • Only God Was Above Us – Vampire Weekend

Predicted to Win: Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish
Who I Want to Win: Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Possible nominations

  • Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
  • Good Luck Babe – Chappelle Roan
  • Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
  • Die With a Smile – Bruno Mars & Lady Gaga
  • Beautiful Things – Benson Boone
  • Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
  • Fortnight – Taylor Swift
  • Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé

Wildcard Tracks?

  • We Can’t Be Friends – Ariana Grande
  • Too Sweet – Hozier
  • I Had Some Help – Post Malone & Morgan Wallen

Predicted to Win: Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish
Who I Want to Win: Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

Song of the Year

Possible nominations

  • Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter
  • Fortnight – Taylor Swift
  • Beautiful Things – Benson Boone
  • Too Sweet – Hozier
  • Good Luck Babe – Chappelle Roan
  • Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
  • It Never Went Away – Jon Batiste
  • Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Wildcard Songs?

  • Now and Then – The Beatles (yes, The Beatles in 2024!)
  • Turn the Lights Back On – Billy Joel
  • Houdini – Eminem
  • I Love You I’m Sorry – Gracie Abrams

Predicted to Win: Beautiful Things by Benson Boone
Who I Want to Win: Good Luck Babe by Chappelle Roan or I Love You I’m Sorry by Gracie Abrams

Best New Artist

Possible nominations

  • Chappelle Roan
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Benson Boone
  • Shaboozey
  • Raye
  • Sexyy Red
  • Teddy Swims

Wildcard Nominees?

  • Renee Rapp
  • Megan Moroney

Predicted to Win: Chappelle Roan
Who I Want to Win: Sabrina Carpenter

