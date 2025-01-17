The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the seasons shift and the days get colder and shorter, binge season is officially back. There is nothing like the feeling of curling up with a blanket and some hot chocolate to watch tv. Whether you are looking for a guilty pleasure reality show, a plot-twist-filled drama or a comfort comedy, there is something out there for everyone. Here is my list of must watch shows for winter 2024:

Recent Releases

Nobody Wants this (Netflix):

This show is super cute and hooked me right from the beginning. It stars Kristen Bell as a podcaster who is hopeless when it comes to love and Adam Brody as a popular rabbi. The pair navigate meeting and falling in love, despite leading drastically different lives. The jokes step away from typical cliché rom-coms and the show is refreshing and real. With only ten episodes, Nobody Wants This is an easy watch and a perfect binge watch to kick off the holiday season.

A man on the inside (Netflix):

If you like A Good Place, A Man on the Inside is a good pick. The show follows Charles, played by Ted Danson, who is a retired man who gets a new gig as he becomes a mole in a secret nursing home investigation. It’s a fun, lighthearted and often cliché show featuring familiar faces but a unique storyline that is sure to get the whole friend group laughing.

Outer Banks season 4 (Netflix):

After the first three seasons caught the attention of viewers around the world, Outer Banks came back for a fourth season in October of 2024. The fourth season, while met with mixed reception, follows the same model as previous season: the Pogues strike it rich, the Pogues lose their gold, the Pogues are on the run, fighting for their lives. Filled with drama, tears and comedic banter, Outer Banks season 4 is definitely binge worthy. PS – come find me when you get to the end and we’ll talk.

Comedy and comfort

Derry Girls (Netflix):

Hilarious and witty, filled with fast flying jokes that will have you laughing in minutes. No further explanation needed – just go watch.

Gilmore Girls (Netflix):

If you haven’t been introduced to Stars Hollow and its beautifully eccentric collection of townspeople, you’re missing out. It’s a lifestyle, it’s a religion (iykyk). And when you finish let me know whose team you’re on – Dean, Jess or Logan.

Bringing the Heat

White collar (Disney Plus):

When a con man and an FBI agent team up to chase dangerous white collar criminals, you know it’s going to be a good show. Matt Bomer and Tim DeKay produce banter and chemistry that adds a touch of comedy to this crime thriller.

Suits (Netflix):

You will want to watch the pilot over and over again. The show is centred around corporate lawyer Harvey Specter and his associate attorney Mike Ross at the Pearson Hardman law firm. Suits is a good show to binge for winter entertainment and a little law lesson.

Reality TV

Dancing With The Stars (Disney Plus):

Professional dancers paired with celebrities from various industries as they compete to develop chemistry and skills in ballroom dancing. The pairs receive critical judge scores combined with fans votes that determine who stays and who goes home through the ten week competition until a winner is announced at the finale. Season 33 of DWTS just finished airing, featuring celebrity ‘stars’ Ilona Maher – an Olympic rugby player – Joey Graziadei – from the Bachelor – and Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik. Filled with hilarious unscripted moments from the stars, DWTS season 33 is another must watch.

Selling sunset (Netflix):

Gossip, drama and selling houses. Selling Sunset is a perfect guilty pleasure show for a night in. Set in the LA area, the show follows the Oppenheim group led by twins Brett and Jason Oppenheim and their ensemble cast of female agents as they navigate the housing market and their own steamy lives.

Top picks

New Girl (Disney Plus):

Quirky, recently broken up Jess moves into an apartment with three dudes she’s never met. New Girl follows the lives of all four hilariously unique and eccentric roommates and the jokes and punchlines do not disappoint. Perfect show to watch with your best friend, at least that’s what I did.

Ted Lasso (Amazon Prime video):

Drama and comedy intertwine in this inspirational sports sitcom. At the surface it is about football – European football that is. But Ted Lasso is about far more than sport. He inspires those around him to believe. Believe in themselves and in the power of teamwork. The further you get into the show, the more you begin to love Ted and the rest of the ensemble cast.