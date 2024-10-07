Back to School: Why it’s Okay to Struggle with Transition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Returning to school isn’t always as glamorous as it seems, but that’s okay!

For some, back-to-school season is an exciting and transformative time; for others, it can bring up feelings of stress and uncertainty. Too often, there is little to no discussion of emotions that fall short of joy and exhilaration. Social media influencers and department store flyers glamourize elements of the season: the first day of school outfit, aesthetic stationary tools, new snack combinations, and even the best methods of studying or taking notes — largely ignoring the difficulties of transitioning between summer break and a brand new school year.

I struggle with the transition from summer to the new school year. Every year, these feelings plummet me into a deep, dark web of what could go wrong. I worry about my schedule, plan and re-plan what I will wear, and obsess over the contents of my school bag. In fact, throughout my childhood, I repeatedly irritated my parents by stuffing my school bag so full that it would burst. Let’s just say, I wore through many backpacks. I was worried about having the right tools, enough supplies, and even extra clothing for sudden weather changes.

It’s completely okay not to be excited about the return to school! School can be stressful, and it’s not always enjoyable for everyone. Even if you love school, there can still be moments where dread piles up. Adjusting to new routines, people, and environments can be scary or simply uncomfortable!

For my anxious friends, September can be daunting because it beacons distressing new situations and people. However, it also holds the potential for positive experiences and great new friends.

If all of the above sounds extremely worrisome, please don’t fret. Take a deep breath. When those feelings arise, try these strategies that I’ve found helpful:

Breath work – practicing deep breathing and mindfulness can make all the difference! When I’m stressed or nervous, I often forget to breathe (crazy, I know). So, if you feel that anxiety bubbling up, take a few deep breaths — the kind that you can feel in your stomach. This practice can cause a tremendous shift in your mood and decrease your stress levels at any moment.

Find something to look forward to – when you’re stressed or nervous, it’s easy to let negative thoughts get in the way. Try to think about something you look forward to, like meeting up with a friend or returning to extracurriculars you enjoy. Doing so can bring you joy and some peace of mind.

Get outside! – As the end of summer approaches, soak up the sunshine and breathe that crisp fall air before it’s gone! Whether it’s taking a stroll with a loved one or a pet, watching the sunrise or sunset, or simply standing barefoot in the grass — get outside! Fresh air and warm weather can do wonders for the body and mind and help us practice gratitude for the seasons to come.

Ask for help – it’s okay to need more support than others. Knowing when and how to ask for help is a life skill. Despite how it may feel, someone will always relate to what you’re experiencing. So, reach out. You are never truly alone.

Transitions are hard. You can do things as fast or as slow as you need to. The race to adjust to new surroundings or routines is non-existent. It’s important to remember there is no right way to do something. Whatever works best for you is what you should be doing. However, you must also become comfortable with discomfort to grow and learn. Change is hard, but the awesome thing is that it will come again. To those reading, I hope this article has helped you feel a little less alone.