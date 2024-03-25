Some Things That Make Me Happy, and I Hope They Make You Happy, Too

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the final stretch of the school year, some things become a little bit harder. It’s not as easy to wake up for early morning classes, and it’s harder to turn in assignments on time. Part of my end of year coping is to think about what I am looking forward to once school is out, or as the title implies, some things that make me happy. I hope you can resonate with some items on my list and I hope this encourages you to think of what makes you happy.

When the sun breaks through on a cloudy day. Is there anything better than getting some light and warmth unexpectedly? It’s always when I’m feeling down or having a rough day when it’s a little moment like this that can literally brighten my day, even if it’s just for a short amount of time.



A day at the beach with my friends and family. I swim, eat, tan, and repeat until it’s time to go home. When my sisters and I were younger, our family would spend a ton of time at the beach during the summer. We would, and still do, go to the beach early and only leave when it gets too cold. Since we’re older, and have a lot of responsibilities and obligations that take a lot of time out of our daily lives, opportunities to spend full days at the beach are a little more rare. But when we are able to go to the beach for a day, we make the most of it.



Seeing my family after a long flight. The cross-country trip is worth every minute I spend with them. My grandma says to me that she hates it when I’m gone, but is so happy that I am studying and doing what I love. On days where I’m kind of dragging my feet or nothing is working, and all I want is a hug from my mom and dad, or to go into my sisters’ rooms and hang out, it hits a little harder. But it helps a lot to know that I can reach out at any time, and when I do come home, it makes everything so much sweeter.



Steak frites with iced tea. Yummmm! This is one of my favorite meals! When I’m home from school, I always love when I can go out with my friends and family to a nice restaurant and can order this. My mom and dad also make great steak and diced potatoes, so it reminds me of home if I’m lucky enough to get this for myself when I’m away.



Being able to take a day to slow down and reset. I am trying to teach myself more about self-care and being able to enjoy my own company. I love spending time with my friends, but I have to remind myself that it’s important to spend time with myself and to just be alone with my thoughts.



Late-night swims with my sisters in our pool. You’re never too old to play mermaids! My sisters and I grew up swimming and going to the beach and lakes. And I find swimming to be a great reset for a tired mind and body. My little sisters and I would play Colors and Categories in the pool while my big sister watched us from her lounge chair. Even today, we repeat this routine, but sometimes my big sister will dip her feet in the pool. Even if we’re just sitting in the jacuzzi at midnight, it still feels like we’re little kids playing in the summer.

