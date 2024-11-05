The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CUA chapter.

Of all the pictures in my digital picture frame, unsurprisingly, almost all of them are of my family. Funnily enough, almost all of those pictures were taken at Disneyland. As I’m writing this, pictures of my family are scrolling on my digital picture frame. Before ticket prices were raised, my family and I were blessed to go to Disneyland often and we had, and still do have a ton of fun whenever we go. Something that should be noted is that we are a family of foodies! And so, we always try to make it a point to try at least one new food item every time we go. With my family, it is only fitting to have a little snack while waiting in line for our favorite rides or for the parade I’ve watched since I was little. I’m going to indulge my slight homesickness and nostalgia and share some of our favorite Disney foods with you.

Mickey Mouse Pretzel This pretzel is a staple salty treat for our family. My mom and little sisters particularly love it with the jalapeño cheese dip. While I am not that big of a cheesy pretzel fan, this soft pretzel does hit the spot when we’re waiting for the fireworks to start. Churro What is there to say? The churro is a perfect dessert for all seasons. One of our last trips, my dad had snuck away from our group and bought us all a churro and when we realized that he was behind us, he looked so goofy walking with churros in both fists! He then repeated the same thing a few hours later, only this time with pretzels and plenty of cheese dip. Bao Bun Now this one was a new food for us. My big sister convinced us to try it when we visited the parks over the summer. I was a bit skeptical at first, but I must say, it is probably one of my favorite meals here! It’s a light meal, but really filling! Just enough to get you to the next snack on our list! Dole Whip A favorite of my youngest sister’s. She always makes an attempt to get this dessert every time we come to the parks. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve enjoyed Dole Whips more and more, but I prefer to eat them in the summer. They are such a refreshing treat, perfect for a summer day! Pork Belly Skewers This is another new one for me, and I was pleasantly surprised with this! This is from the Bengal Tiger Barbecue in Adventure Land, and I had never been to this restaurant in all of my years as a Disney connoisseur. This one is kind of a not-so-hidden gem at Disneyland and doesn’t get enough hype. Dipped Mickey Ice Cream This is my all-time favorite Disney dessert. No matter the weather or season, I will always get this treat. It is a timeless dessert, and is so nostalgic for me and my family. My dad and I will always get this treat and we have no intentions of stopping anytime soon.

This list reminds me of all of the times my family has gotten together through all of our busy schedules to spend a day at one of our favorite places in the world. I think it was Julia Child who said that “People who love to eat are the best people”, and I couldn’t agree more. My family loves to share food with one another and I consider myself so lucky to have a family to share it with. The food we share with each other is a reflection of all of our memories at the happiest place on earth.