Okay guys, it’s that time of year again. We all know that the season of fall provides us with a plethora of new trends and fads to indulge in, so let’s talk about how we can do this while avoiding overconsumption.

OUR BELOVED POP OF RED

We all know that a pop of red has been all the rage this past year. So, how can we elevate this trend to be fall-forward fashion? The answer is simple: play into the autumn color palette! We know and love a good pop of cherry red, now try incorporating a maroon or burgundy instead! Whether this takes form in a mini handbag or ballet heels, any splash of red that you already have in your closet can elevate any outfit. Fall is all about deep muted colors in juxtaposition with the pastels of spring, so lean into it!

COZY *PARTIALLY BUTTONED* CARDIGANS

Cardigans are in no way an autumn fad. Sweaters, in general, are an obvious staple for fall, but the way we’re wearing them this season gives a whole new level of glamorous refinement. Grab an old cardigan of any color or texture, and here’s where things get crazy… only button the top button! Scandalous, I know. Whether you choose to layer it with a white baby tee or keep it breezy underneath, there’s a dash of seduction that provides a unique touch to the traditional style.

YOU LOOK GOOD IN PLAID

Plaid has been back for a while now. Whether you’re trying to harness Cher from Clueless or achieve a Scottish-Bella Hadid-off-duty model vibe (very specific, I know), plaid is the perfect way to make any ensemble rustically chic or flirtatiously sophisticated. If you don’t already own plaid, don’t worry—it’s easy to source. Check the closet of the nearest queer woman or rural Gen X man, and it’ll be right there at your disposal!

BALLERINAS ARE ON BREAK

Bows had their moment this last spring and summer season, but now we’re transitioning into a subcategory of the coquette style; the style in which bows popularized. Ballet slippers can provide a sweet and soft personality to any outfit that may come off as more edgy. They work as heels, traditional flats, or even as tabis with a split toe (that last one is a bit controversial). This one is a little tricky in regards to overconsumption, but that’s why I suggest investing in a timeless and sustainable pair of flats that will last you a long time.

BAGGY ON BAGGY

Baggy clothes are so in after the recent resurgence of y2k fashion. Not only does this style technique help dress down any loose pair of jeans that’s matched with a baggy dress shirt, but it also encourages a touch of femininity in contrast to the masculine energy that a baggy item can bring to an outfit. By styling an oversized sweater with a long flowy skirt, we are able to achieve four things: comfort, warmth, feminine style, and that “it-girl” vibe. To accomplish the chic look this style delivers, we can easily refrain from tucking away those long skirts we had out for spring and summer, and invite them on into fall.

HERE’S THE THING:

We all tend to get caught up in what’s gonna be hot this next season. This is why we should stick to classic pieces that will navigate you through all four seasons and beyond. When you decide to invest in good quality, timeless clothing, and subtract yourself from the realm of fast-fashion, you’re never gonna go out of style.