As the infamous biannual class selection rolls around the corner, I thought it was only fitting to share the new and featured courses for Spring 2025. Are you interested in taking on something new? Or have you been waiting ever so patiently for that one course to finally be available? Here’s a list of my personal favorites available this coming semester:

Maybe I’m just a nerd for reptiles, but I was immediately interested in this course. Sea lizards? Are you kidding? I would love to take a class about that. If you’re interested in paleontology or perhaps took an interest in those dinosaur documentaries you watched in elementary school – you’ve got to check this out!

WRTG 2095: Ideas for Social Change

Ideas for Social Change is a writing and rhetoric course that focuses on historical and social movements in the United States. If you need a lower-level writing course and don’t want to wake up early, this relevant afternoon class is perfect for you!

SCAN 3202: Old Norse Mythology

If you’re looking for a general education course in the Arts and Science College, Old Norse Mythology is definitely one to keep in mind. If you enjoy medieval literature, take a deep dive into narratives of early Scandinavia with this course!

I know you’ve been looking to fulfill that pesky global diversity requirement, and this class might be the most interesting one you can take. Get the chance to examine and analyze the politics of late Imperial Russia and also read Leo Tolstoy’s masterpiece, Anna Karenina.

If you’re current event obsessed like my poli-sci best friend, I highly recommend this course. In order to adequately understand active and relevant issues defining Eastern Europe,, it’s important to take a step back and learn about the history of Ukraine’s culture.

Explore the history of Hinduism and practices of magic from ancient India to now! Learn all about medieval spirituality and how they affect social roles. Who knows? Maybe you’ll learn how to make something disappear!

CU is constantly adding new courses, so keep a lookout in your remaining years. It was eye-opening to learn about such interesting classes you can take to fulfill boring requirements. You may not be able to take too many “for fun” classes, but I promise you it’s worth it. Make the most out of your years on campus. According to every college graduate I know, it goes quick.