TikTok’s “Hopecore”: Why I Love It & Why You Should Too

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

The TikTok trend known as “hopecore” first surfaced in late 2023, and has gained significant popularity throughout 2024. Hopecore, (and the concept of ‘find feeling’) is an emerging narrative, where individuals seek positivity and hopefulness in the world around them. Videos under the “hopecore” hashtag actively encourage people to embrace a sense of purpose and hope as a countermeasure to dealing with crisis, fatigue, or hopelessness. Hopecore uses an array of heartwarming and motivational videos and speeches to focus on our inner strength while promoting optimism.

The first time I ever discovered a hopecore video on TikTok, I was immediately captivated by each clip that was filled with joy, love, community, and positivity. I felt so immersed in a sense of belonging and value. I believe that hopecore is more powerful than many of the other trends on TikTok that are only entertaining for a week or so. Now, I always return back to the hopecore hashtag in times of need; when I’m feeling sad or unmotivated, or even when I just want some positivity in my day.

I believe that we can all benefit from hopecore in a variety of ways, from just feeling a sense of positivity to using it as a tool to improve our mental wellbeing. I will occasionally repost hopecore videos in hopes that my friends will see them on their ‘for you’ pages, because I believe that everyone deserves to–and should be–inspired by a hopecore video. When I look through the comments on hopecore videos, I see ones that say “I want to stay on hopecore forever,” or “I want my entire fyp to be hopecore,” and I couldn’t agree with them more.

Whether it is a video captioned, “life is beautiful,” showing a military soldier returning home to surprise a family member, or a motivational speaker encouraging you to not give up on your dreams, hopecore never fails to trigger an emotional response. I am impelled to take a step back and view life on a larger scale, thinking about people in diverse types of situations, dealing with different things, good and bad. Hopecore makes me reflective, and reminds me to be grateful for the things that I have.

What I love the most about hopecore is that it brings us together! Regardless of our political views, gender, religion, or diverse values, we are all moved in some way after watching a hopecore video. Hopecore generates a sense of community, and encourages us to not only improve on our own wellbeing, but to also use that versatility as a tool to act with kindness towards others. The message of hope often transcends our imbalances, which invites our diverse perspectives and encourages inclusivity. Hopecore videos share hopeful stories that we can all connect to on an emotional level, bringing us together more.

So go, find a hopecore video! You are missing out on a beautiful experience if you have yet to submerge yourself in the realm of hopecore.