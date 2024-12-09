The Ultimate Guide To Pearl Street Nightlife

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pearl Street is the heart of Boulder’s nightlife, and it offers a variety of bars that cater to every vibe. Whether you’re in the mood to dance, enjoy a chill evening with friends, or drink a fun cocktail, Pearl Street has something for everyone. With all the bars conveniently located within a few blocks, it’s very easy to explore multiple places in a single night. This review will take you through the best spots on Pearl Street for college students, from dive bars to fancy rooftop venues — ensuring that you have the best night out.

Sundown Saloon

Better known as The Downer, Sundown Saloon is a dive bar that captures the spirit of Pearl Street. It’s the go-to-spot for anyone looking to hang out with friends over a game of pool. As one of the most popular college bars, it often has a long line to get in – a representation of its lively atmosphere. You are bound to run into somebody you know if you go there, so if you’re on the hunt for familiar faces and a unique, laid-back vibe, this bar is a must-visit.

The Spotted James

The Spotted James is my personal favorite bar on this list. This spacious bar has a little bit of everything: a dance floor, cozy spots for chatting, and games like pool and pong. On weekends, it becomes a hub for college students, creating a youthful and energetic environment. The line to get in is rarely long, so it’s very convenient and always a good time!

Pearl Street Pub & Cellar

Pub & Cellar is another dive bar on Pearl Street. Similar to Downer, it’s a perfect place for conversations with friends or casual games of pool. A rite of passage for anyone turning 21 involves kissing the buffalo on the wall to earn a free shot and shot glass. The eclectic decor and laid-back atmosphere make it an awesome spot for a chill night out.

Press Play Bar

If you’re in the mood to dance, Press Play is your destination. With music pumping and a frat-party-like energy, it’s a very fun and exciting place to be. Since it’s pretty loud there, it makes deep conversations a slight challenge, but the bar’s arcade games and festive holiday decorations add to its lively appeal. I’d recommend checking out Press Play if you’re craving a high-energy experience.

Rio Grande

Known for its mouthwatering margaritas, Rio Grande is a Mexican restaurant and bar that’s a hit with the college crowd. Thursday nights from 9 to 11 pm are especially busy, with $7 margaritas drawing in the masses. The rooftop patio offers a stunning view of the mountains, which creates a picturesque setting for drinks and chats. If you decide to go to Rio, I’d recommend going a bit earlier since it closes at 11 pm.

Avanti Food and Beverage Boulder

Avanti is a trendy food hall with plenty of diverse cuisines, creative cocktails, and a breathtaking rooftop bar overlooking the mountains. While it’s on the pricier side, the various food options and vibrant ambiance make it worth the splurge.

Postino Boulder

Postino is a chic, upscale restaurant that combines delicious food, excellent wine, and an elegant atmosphere. Their popular Bottle and Board deal on Monday and Tuesday nights (after 8 pm) offers four bruschetta and a bottle of wine for just $25. Though it can be kind of a long wait, the experience is well worth it.

Attic Bar & Bistro

For a more laid-back vibe, the Attic is the perfect pick. The bar is never overly crowded but always lively enough to feel fun. It’s a great place to go watch a football game and eat some classic bar food. With games like pool, darts, and foosball, there’s plenty to keep you entertained in this relaxed yet enjoyable setting.

Jungle

Jungle brings a tiki-inspired twist to Pearl Street with its artistic cocktails and comfort food menu. Known for its seasonal decorations and cute cups, it’s the perfect spot for a nice sit-down drink. If you’re looking for something special and chill, Jungle is a fantastic choice.

No matter what kind of night you’re looking for, Pearl Street has the bar to match your vibe. So make sure to gather your friends and make the most of your night in Boulder – you will not be disappointed!