The Importance of Snow Days: How to Take Advantage of the Snow

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

In Colorado, we live in a world where it snows frequently. The snow in Colorado is going to look different every single time. One day, it can be very sunny and in the 50s the previous day. The following day, six inches of snow hits the ground. Colorado can be very crazy in how much its weather changes in a split second.

Many news outlets predicted we would be hit with a significant snowstorm this week. Coloradoans are familiar with this procedure, as Colorado receives at least one big snowstorm each winter. Boulder, Colorado, received 20 inches of snow, which caused many schools in Boulder County to cancel classes, including the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Whenever there is a snow day, many students are very excited as they can stay inside their houses and catch up on movies or go outside enjoying the snow. Many people spend their snow day very differently from others.

Living in Colorado, we have plenty of opportunities for snow days, as we live in the mountains, where it snows frequently. When you are trapped inside your home, you feel very depressed as you are not able to see your friends because you aren’t able to go outside. Staying inside your home can bring your mental health down as you are alone watching YouTube all day long doing nothing.

Mental health can be affected when you are alone when the weather is very bad, and you cannot be driven or walked. Social isolation is a massive part of snow days because of how cold it is. Wrapping up in a warm blanket and binge-watching your favorite show is usually how many people spend their time when having a snow day. Staying in contact with your friends during the snow day can resolve the isolation during the day.

When a snowstorm appears, schools cancel and call a snow day. Here are some things you can occupy yourself with so you’re not socially isolating yourself.

Skiing or snowboarding

Go to a skiing resort nearby and enjoy the snow outside. It’s a great resource to be able to enjoy the snow while not having classes. Enjoy playing in the snow!

Watch a Movie/ Binge your favorite show.

Having no classes brings more opportunities to catch up on the show you have been avoiding because of the amount of schoolwork you have on a normal day. Finding a movie on a streaming service you have wanted to watch for a long while can be a great destresser as you don’t have to worry about school and can just relax.

Catch up on work

I know having a snow day should be relaxing, and you should not have to worry about the work you usually have to do when it isn’t snowing. But when classes are canceled, you have to take the opportunity to have the entire day to catch up on the work you wouldn’t have had the chance to do if you had classes that day.

Start a LEGO set

You can start a LEGO set even when it’s not snowing, but when you are snowed into your home and classes are canceled, you can put on a movie for background noise while you start the LEGO set. This helps you de-stress from all the things that are happening in your life.

SLEEP!

When you have an entire day to do completely nothing, you have to take advantage of it, as you won’t have a day of canceled classes every single day. Sleeping throughout the day will be very beneficial for the body as it makes it feel more refreshed. A snow day is the perfect chance to finally get the amount of sleep your body is supposed to receive.

Snow days are very beneficial to our society as they bring us relaxation. We can get very stressed out when we have classes five days a week and schoolwork piling up. Having a snow day or two can help us feel more relaxed and less stressed.

When you have the chance for a snow day, take advantage of it!