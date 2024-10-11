The leaves are changing, the smell of chai is in the air, and it’s officially October, which means that sad girl autumn is in full swing. However, sad girl autumn is not the only holiday celebrated this month, and both observances actually counteract each other in many ways. During this time of year, people participate in many festivities related to Halloween and sad girl autumn: getting your heart broken, going to corn mazes, having a midlife crisis, visiting haunted houses, etc. Personally, there is nothing more terrifying than falling in love. I mean, did you see Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette? You might think you’ve met the guy of your dreams, the person who will do anything for you and love you forever. Or he could just be another Walmart Pete Davidson who tells you everything you want to hear, only to break every promise he ever made to you, including your heart.
I am not an avid watcher of scary movies, but I think we can all agree that having a lover demolish you romantically is equivalent to being tormented and then killed by Michael Myers. Like many horror movie plots, love can haunt you, push you to new extremes, and even make you feel like you’re running for your life. If you’re in search of some romantic horror films to watch this fall, here are 10 romance movies that could be considered horror films to enjoy alone or with some of your closest friends.
- 500 Days of Summer
-
500 Days of Summer is a classic romance horror movie, especially if you like getting into situationships.
- Titanic
-
Titanic’s romantic, thrilling, and dramatic storytelling encompasses the tragedy of the Titanic with a longing love story.
- Lala land
-
La La Land emphasizes what chasing after your dreams really means, and how you can love someone while they work on their passions.
- Brokeback Mountain
-
Brokeback Mountain tells the story of two cowboys trying to navigate society.
- The notebook
-
The Notebook tells a story of never-ending love, even if memories fade.
- Call Me By your name
-
Call Me By Your Name is all about that summer fling that turns into a blissful romance.
- little Women
-
Little Women is about being your true self, and never letting that go.
- Thelma & louise
-
Thelma and Louise is about finding true love through a revolutionary friendship.
- West side story
-
West Side Story is a tragic and heroic story of a transformative love that breaks through societal pressures.
- The great gatsby
-
The Great Gatsby tells a story of forbidden and psychotic love years in the making.