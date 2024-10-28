The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the biggest things I miss from my home state, Illinois, is the fall. As much as I love fall in Colorado, it simply doesn’t last as long as fall deserves to truly shine, which may be my own bias speaking as I am a long-time fan of fall. The cozy, overcast weather and the leaves that change into a symphony of yellow, orange, red, and brown, cascading down with the gentle breeze — arguably the best season of the four.

This year, I’ve been feeling more homesick than ever for a Midwest fall, causing me to get back into a genre of music that I’ve tucked away since I’ve moved to Colorado — midwest emo. With the use of guitars, basses, and drums, midwest emo has a softer, more indie vibe compared to the traditional genres of “emo”, such as punk or heavy metal music. Some popular artists in this genre include Mom Jeans and more famously, American Football (fun fact – drummer and trumpet player, Steve Lamos, is a professor at CU Boulder!)

Here are my top five songs in the midwest emo genre that you should check out.

Maine by hey, nothing

hey, nothing is an upcoming duo making big waves in the midwest emo genre. They recently came to Boulder, Colorado, performing at Fox Theatre on October 23rd, which I got to attend.

My favorite lyric of this song: Is it okay for me to feel close to a place that I barely know?

Me vs Your Friends by The Flat Stanelys

This song by The Flat Stanelys makes an appearance on my playlist every fall because of the catchy beat and the rasp of the lead singer adds to the longing that typically accompanies fall– especially when there’s nothing else to do in your town but yearn.

My favorite lyric of this song: You’re a gas leak and I’m a wood house so we’ll both go up in flames.

Death Cup by Mom Jeans

With relatable lyrics, Mom Jeans is one of my favorite bands for a midwest emo fall. The longing and begging is a big aspect of midwest emo, and I think Mom Jeans captures this perfectly.

My favorite lyric of this song: I think it’s ’bout time / That I warned you I might cry in front of you.

Twin Size Mattress by The Front Bottoms

If you’ve been on the sad part of the internet in the last few years, there’s a good chance you’ve heard this song. The curse of sleeping on a twin-sized mattress is one that no one should have to experience.

My favorite lyric of this song: And my nightmares will have nightmares every night.

Beachboy by McCafferty

Another midwest emo (modern) classic, McCafferty does a great job of encapsulating the feeling of the late fall and winter months that bring a sense of seasonal depression and longing with them. This song is another one of those “sad internet songs” that I just so happen to love.

My favorite lyric of this song: October’s always here, November’s never leaves, December disappears.

Whether you’re from the midwest like me and looking for a piece of home, or just looking for some new music, midwest emo is a great genre to check out this fall. The next time the weather is overcast and cloudy, get comfy and throw on some midwest emo and pretend that you’re an angsty teenager mad at the world around you.