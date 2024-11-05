Revisiting The Afterlife

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Just when we thought the Halloween season couldn’t get any better, Beetlejuice is back from the dead. Over three decades after the original, Beetlejuice is back from the dead (literally) to haunt a new generation of fans. For anyone like me who has a soft spot for bizarre humor, gothic aesthetics, and a chaotic ghost with a taste for mischief, this sequel might just be the treat you’ve been waiting for.

The original Beetlejuice, directed by Tim Burton in 1988, brought us the unforgettable story of the mischievous ghost Beetlejuice, who “helps” a newly deceased couple scare away new occupants of their home. Michael Keaton’s outrageous portrayal, paired with Winona Ryder’s iconic goth-girl Lydia Deetz, made the film a cult classic.

In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, we find Beetlejuice, played by Michael Keaton, up to his usual tricks. This time, Lydia’s daughter, played by Jenna Ortega, finds herself entangled with the prankish ghost after discovering her family’s supernatural past. The sequel brings a fresh, but familiar adventure that honors its prequel while appealing to today’s audience.

In the sequel, I loved that Michael Keaton slips back into his role as Beetlejuice with the same manic energy and chaotic charm we loved in the first movie. I couldn’t have imagined anyone else coming in and taking over his role or Winona Ryder’s. Ryder, who also returns in the sequel as Lydia, blended nostalgia with character growth in just the right way. Tim Burton’s signature aesthetic is as vivid as ever, creating a world that feels like a mashup of halloween decorations come to life and a dream you can’t quite shake.

In my opinion, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice mirrors what fans loved about the original. The humor maintains that offbeat vibe with its gags and cheeky quips. The callbacks to the original movie were my favorite and were more clever than they were heavy-handed. If you’re a fan of the original Beetlejuice or just love a good spooky comedy, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is definitely worth the watch. It’s a rare sequel that respects its predecessor while adding enough new material to still feel fresh. Whether you’re here for the laughs, the nostalgia, or the Halloween vibes, this movie has something to offer for everyone.