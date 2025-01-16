The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Every January, we step into the new year with bold resolutions, lofty aspirations, and a quiet promise to ourselves: “This year will be different.” But what does it truly mean to be different? To evolve? To let go of the parts of ourselves that no longer serve us and embrace the unknown with open arms?

As I sit and reflect on the past year, I can’t help but confront an uncomfortable truth: so much of my life has been shaped by fear. Fear of failure, fear of judgment, fear of stepping into spaces where I felt like I didn’t belong. Fear is insidious; it doesn’t announce its presence—it creeps in quietly. It convinces you to play small, to silence your voice, to defer your dreams with promises of “next time.” It’s a quiet thief, stealing moments of bravery and opportunities for growth.

Looking back, I can pinpoint the moments where fear had the upper hand the things I left unsaid, the dreams I didn’t chase, the risks I talked myself out of taking. And if I’m honest, I’ve often hidden behind the illusion of perfect timing, waiting for the stars to align before daring to act. But here’s what I’ve come to realize: bravery doesn’t wait for permission. It doesn’t wait for the right conditions or the perfect moment. Bravery is a choice—a messy, imperfect, deeply human choice to leap even when the landing isn’t guaranteed.

So, this year, I’m making a promise to myself that I will no longer be defined by my fears. I will no longer allow doubt to shape my choices or determine my worth. Instead, I will own my story—all of it. The highs, the lows, the mistakes, and the triumphs. I will see myself as worthy, not because of what I achieve but because of who I am.

For me, “new year, new me” isn’t about becoming someone entirely different; it’s about unbecoming everything I’m not. It’s about shedding the layers of self-doubt, comparison, and insecurity that I’ve carried for far too long. It’s about stripping away the expectations that don’t align with my truth and rediscovering the core of who I am. It’s about learning to love the messy, imperfect version of myself and showing up for her every single day.

I don’t know what 2025 will hold—none of us do. But what I do know is that I want to look back on this year and feel proud. Proud of the risks I took, the kindness I extended, the boundaries I enforced, and the dreams I chased. I want to live in a way that honors both the girl I used to be and the woman I’m becoming.

And if you’re reading this, maybe you feel the same. Maybe you’re standing on the edge of something big, or maybe you’re just trying to find your footing. Either way, I want you to know that you’re not alone. Change is possible. Growth is possible. You don’t have to have all the answers right now. Just take the next step, however small, and trust that it will lead you closer to the life you’re meant to live.

This year, I’m committing to being present—to embracing imperfection and offering myself grace on the hard days. I’m learning that transformation isn’t tied to the start of a new year. It’s a daily decision to choose courage over comfort, to choose hope over fear, and to choose myself, again and again.

So here’s to 2025: a year of messy beginnings and quiet courage, of bold dreams and honest conversations. Here’s to falling down and getting back up, to chasing what sets our souls on fire, and to living in a way that makes our younger selves proud.

And here’s to you—your journey, your growth, your bravery. Let’s make this year the one where we stop waiting and start becoming.