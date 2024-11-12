The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a makeup lover like me, you’ve probably got a few products that seem to get used more than others depending on the season. I like to do everyday looks as well as spooky special effects, and these are my favorite products that I’ve been using this fall.

Design by Addie Abujade for Her Campus

Milani Cheek Kiss Cream Blush in shade Merlot Moment

I am a HUGE fan of deep berry shades during the fall and winter, and this cream blush is the absolute best. It gives your cheeks (or lips or eyelids, why limit yourself?) a beautiful deep rosy look, and blends seamlessly into the skin. I personally prefer to apply this product with my fingers, tapping it into my skin with light pressure, but I would also recommend using a damp makeup sponge as this gives a similar effect. If berry shades were popular year-round, you can bet you’d see me with this blush on every single day.

SushyGlow Fantasy Cosmetics is a small-business I came across on TikTok during my freshman year of college, and they are certainly worth the hype.Watching their business grow over social media throughout my time at CU has been an awesome experience. This lip tint is one of the first products I’ve tried from them, and it instantly became a fall fave. The berry-colored tint can be applied to the cheeks or lips and has a sweet rose scent, perfect for wearing alone or pairing with lipstick or gloss. When I wear this I typically use it only on my lips, following it up with the Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick in shade Black Cherry, finishing with Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil in shade Affection.

Mehron Makeup Liquid Latex in shade Clear

Liquid latex does wonders for pulling off a creepy makeup look, and Mehron has been a favorite of mine since I began learning how to apply special effects makeup in high school. I like to use the clear version over the skin-colored options, as it is easier to cover up with another color,, and typically apply with a makeup sponge–although be prepared to throw out your sponge after application, as it’s nearly impossible to get the latex off it! When I use latex I typically pair it with tissue shreds, plastering them on like papier-mâché until I have the desired area of my face covered. Often I place it around my mouth or eyes, and once it’s all dried, I cut an opening through the latex-tissue concoction to see and breathe through. I then follow up with some scar wax around the edges to smooth out any harsh lines and blend the prosthetic into my skin, and begin to fill it in with whatever color I want.

Mac Cosmetics Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick in shade Velvet Teddy

If you couldn’t tell, I’m a big fan of lip products, and Mac steals the show when it comes to good quality lippies. I like to wear this pink-nude color for more of a natural look, and it glides seamlessly onto the lips. I wouldn’t say I typically wear nudes, as I tend to gravitate more toward brighter colors, but for those days that call for a nude lipstick, this is definitely my go-to.

Kiss USA Natural Look Lashes

For me, false lashes aren’t typically an everyday wear, but for those weekend parties or special events— they really elevate the eye makeup game. I don’t typically reach for a particular lash set when I apply these, but I do generally stick to the more natural looks, which Kiss USA has a variety of options to choose from. Plus, the fuller lash sets are perfect for a glamorously scary Halloween look!

As a lover of makeup, I could go on about products I love and use often, but these are certainly some of my absolute faves. For those who love special effects makeup like I do or are maybe just getting into it, hopefully these recommendations will help you get started on your SFX journey.