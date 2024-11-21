The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

I’ve never wanted to be an only child. And thankfully, I never was. When I was born, I already had a sister. Then, when I was 6, I got a baby brother. And finally, when I was 8, I got my baby sister. My entire life, I’ve been a sister and it is the title that, to this day, I am most proud of. I love being a sister and I love having built in best friends.

(L-R) Alan S. Kim, Noel Cho. Photo by Melissa Lukenbaugh, Courtesy of A24.

My siblings and I, no matter how many times we fight, know that we will always be there for one another. I mean, after all, it’s not like we can get rid of each other so we might as well be thick as thieves. What I find the most beautiful about sibling relationships is that we have truly seen all sides of one another. The good, the bad, and the very bad. There isn’t a single side of me that my siblings haven’t seen. I do believe that there is a certain beauty to that.

When I was little, my older sister was everything I ever wanted to be. Therefore, I copied her— as most little sisters do— and while she definitely was annoyed by me, I found myself in awe of everything she did. So that is why when it was my turn to become the big sister, I wanted to be the best one I could possibly be. Not to toot my own horn or anything, but I do think I’ve been quite the good sister, to both my older sister and my younger siblings.

Something that I remember promising myself when my parents told me that I was going to have a little sibling was that I was never going to make them feel unloved or unwanted. Of course, I don’t think I was always 100% successful with this— all siblings fight after all-– but their happiness matters to me a lot. I try my absolute hardest to make sure that each of my siblings feels like they can come to me and talk to me about anything. I want to be a safe space for them and I never want them to feel like they have to hide something from me. I also try to be interested in the things that they are interested in so that they can have someone to geek out with.

I always think about the plot twist in Frozen and how it wasn’t romantic love that saved Anna but the love between her and Elsa. Whenever I watch that scene, I cry like a baby because that is exactly how I feel for my siblings. Boyfriends come and go, but my sisters and brother are always there for me. Even if they don’t understand or don’t care, if it matters to me, it matters to them.

I’ve made so many memories with my siblings and I genuinely couldn’t imagine my life without them. This is why it breaks my heart that by the time you enter your twenties, most people have already spent the majority of the time they will spend with their siblings. Maybe that is why I choose to go to a university that is only a thirty minute drive from home, so that I can always go back whenever I’m having a “I need my siblings” moment. Or maybe that’s why it was so hard to get on that plane to study abroad even though it had been my dream since childhood because it meant four months without giving them a hug. Maybe that’s why I feel guilty wanting to pursue my own dreams if it means not living near them. Yet, I know that the feeling is mutual and they wouldn’t want me to give up on something because of them. I know that for the rest of my life, they will be my biggest supporters, just as I will be for them.

Another beautiful thing about sibling relationships that I’ve been able to experience is finding that same love that I have for my sister within her child. I never thought I’d be an aunt before entering my twenties. I never thought my sister would be a mother before hitting 25 years old but now, I am so thankful for the nephew she gave me. In his eyes, I see the same eyes that I had looked into and admired in my own youth. I was always the type of person that didn’t exactly love being around children— especially babies— but it feels different with my nephew and I think it is because he reminds me so much of his mom. My younger siblings are far too young for me to even think of them having kids, but I am sure that I will have the same love for their children when the time comes.

Being a sister has been the greatest privilege of my life. They guide me, take care of me, pick me back up, and most importantly, love me no matter what. I do feel pity on those who don’t have siblings, not because I think my life is any better than theirs, but because there is truly no love as pure as sibling love.