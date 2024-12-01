The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn is a uniquely beautiful season that calls for carefully curated music, food, and vibes. I love getting absorbed into this time of year. From colorful fall leaves to spiced chai lattes, an indescribable feeling of contentment consumes me every fall. I enjoy taking long walks around the CU Boulder campus, the brisk air pleasantly stinging my cheeks and rustling my hair. The slight chill is an ideal balance between the powerful summer heat and the freezing winter cold. I embrace the nice weather and energy in these fleeting months.

To fully immerse myself in the autumn experience, I return to pieces of comfort media that take place in the season. Watching a classic fall film while eating pumpkin bread never fails to put me in a peaceful mood. I can de-stress and appreciate the natural world’s influence on my life.

My favorite fall TV show is Gossip Girl (2007). Although Gilmore Girls is a popular choice, I prefer Gossip Girl’s elaborate drama, intense romances and the Upper East Side aesthetic. Gossip Girl creatively encapsulates the colder months, from fall fashion to holiday-themed episodes. The show follows the lives of privileged teenagers who go to an exclusive prep school on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Gossip Girl shares online updates on scandals and heartaches, but her identity is a mystery.

The main characters are simultaneously loveable and loathsome, and this aspect is what gets me so invested. Part of me is rooting for them, while another is rolling my eyes at their actions. I love the messy yet well-planned plotlines and the complex character arcs. Each character is connected, and they help each other grow in unexpected ways. A prime example is the relationship between Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass. Waldorf is my favorite character for several reasons, including her iconic style, mastermind personality and relatable struggles with girlhood. She and Bass have somewhat of a toxic romantic relationship, but through overcoming its challenges, they act as positive influences on each other. It’s interesting to observe, and the show has many different character dynamics.

My go-to fall film is Dead Poets Society (1989). It’s a tough rewatch since the ending never fails to make me sob, but it’s worth it every time. Dead Poets Society is simply the definition of fall, with its lovely leafy landscape visuals and soft soundtrack. The movie is set into motion when a new English teacher, John Keating, is introduced to a traditional all-boys preparatory school. He uses unorthodox methods to connect with his students, who face extreme pressures from their parents and the school. With Keating’s help, the students learn to leave their comfort zones, pursue their passions and seize the day.

The students deal with individual hardships, exploring themes of love and loss, rebellion against conformity and discovery of identity. The movie’s catchphrase, “carpe diem” (seize the day), encourages characters and viewers alike to chase their dreams without hesitation. This message deeply resonates with me, especially in its art and poetry context. Keating emphasizes the importance of the humanities, arguing that “medicine, law, business, engineering are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life… but poetry, beauty, romance, love are what we stay alive for.” As a journalism major, I often feel discouraged by my STEM major peers, who remind me I won’t make as much money as them in the future. However, I would rather aim for my dream job than a “practical” one. Dead Poets Society pushes me to take pride and gain confidence in my career choice while being a hauntingly stunning film.

No fall media list is complete without a cute book to snuggle up with and reread. For me, this book is If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio. If We Were Villains has similar dark academia vibes to Dead Poets Society, with mysterious characters and elusive secrets. The novel adheres to the structure of a play, divided into several acts. It delves into the journey of seven young actors studying Shakespeare at an elite arts college. Everything changes when one of them is found dead, and they must convince the police and themselves that they are blameless.

The characters each fit a specific theatre trope or stereotype, which makes their interactions dramatic and chaotic. It also makes it noticeable when they break from their molds and act suspiciously. I adore how subtly obvious yet unpredictable this murder mystery is, and even though the ending remains the same, I find new hints that point toward the killer every reread. Rio incorporates small Shakespearean details, queer representation and crazy plot twists to create an incredible story. Despite the tragic finale, this book has comforting elements that fit fall.

Placing comfort media into seasons makes different times of the year more fun. I highly recommend doing so, and these are my fall favorites. It’s bittersweet that this time of year is slowly ending, but I can’t wait to consume these media again next year and hopefully try some new ones.