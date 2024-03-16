The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The more I scroll through Pinterest, watch iconic films like 27 Dresses, Pretty Woman, and The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants, as well as consume media made by fashionistas like Emma Chamberlain, Jennifer Aniston, and Sabrina Carpenter, the more inclined I feel to write about fashion. Here’s what I think will happen with clothing trends in summer 2024.

Linen, Linen, Linen

Although the trend of linen pants seems to be present in current fashion, I think this summer linen will truly explode. More linen pants, dresses, tote-bags, and button down shirts, please. Especially in men’s fashion, I think linen will become a new staple. Once the opposite gender learns about the lightweight breathability of a nice pair of white linen pants, there’s no going back. But I’m not just thinking white linen–I imagine a world where there’s light baby blues, soft lime greens, and even dark rich red linen options on the clothing rack.

Gladiator Sandals Once Again

Maybe I’m just listing this in hopes of reliving my middle school gladiator sandals era, but I think it’s about time fashion did a full circle and started selling classic strappy sandals once again. I’m thinking there will be a new take on our favorite shin-high metallic shoes, however, and believe the 2024 gladiator sandal trend will be in more neutral colors like browns and beiges, made of softer materials like suede and rawhide, and feature more accessible options like clips, ties, and loose straps. Because we all know the middle school gladiator sandals trend ended because those dang zippers squeezed our poor feet in cheap leather cages. I’m excited to see how this potential trend takes off.

Vests Galore

Not much to say about this trend because I think it’s already starting to take off, but I believe by summer 2024 button down vests will be the season’s must have item. It’s a sexy yet sophisticated modern twist on a business type aesthetic and I am so here for it.

Headbands

I’ve been hoping and praying the slicked back buns and ponytails are traded in for something new, and I think the incorporation of headbands as accessories will be a good ease back into a different hairstyle (not that I have anything against slick backs, I just think they’re overused). I’m thinking Debby Ryan, plastic headbands with canvas coverings and maybe a fun pattern if we’re feeling fancy.

Bright Running Shoes

Hoka’s are more popular than ever, but what I’m imagining for this summer is a mix between running shoes and business wear to create a booming street-wear trend. I am well aware this type of style is already popular, but I want more of it. Brighter shoes, bolder patterns, and bigger clashes between athleisure and formal-wear. Why can’t I wear jeans and supportive shoes that are both comfortable and remind me of fruit salad? Get on the trend y’all.

Button Downs

With my predicted rise of items like button-down vests, linen, and the overall mix of business wear in non-formal settings, I also think button downs on women will become more popular than ever. There’s something so pretty about a androgynous item like a button down–they look good on men, intriguing on women, and excellent on non-binary folk. I think linen button downs will be the main trend this summer, but if I were you I’d start keeping your eye out for any button down that calls your name. They’re lightweight, great for layering, and did I mention, look good on anyone?

Red Wine Everything

And finally, I predict that the color of the season will be red wine: a shade somewhere between red and purple. While this color normally booms in cooler months (excuse me, a fall boot in a red wine shade is probably one of the most stunning fashion items of all time in my opinion), I think red wine will make its appearance this summer in unique forms we’ve never seen before. Maybe a red wine linen tote bag with a matching bikini and linen shorts will be the fit of the season.

While trends can be a fun way to follow fashion, I think it’s important to also wear what you naturally feel drawn to and are confident wearing. So what if I’m completely wrong about bright running shoes, headbands, and gladiator sandals being popular? I for one will still be partaking. Who cares if red wine is traditionally a fall color or that button downs, linen, and vests have already been rising in popularity? You will still see me wearing my favorite items no matter what the fashion world tells me otherwise. Wear what you want, try new things, and don’t care what anyone else thinks. Your wardrobe is yours to explore with, have some fun with it.