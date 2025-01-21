If You Like The ‘Sims 4’, You’ll Also Like…

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a Sims 4 obsessed “gamer” like myself, you probably have been itching to find a new game that satisfies the idle, building craving. As addicting as Sims 4 is, there tends to be a theme of being outright obsessed for a few months, which is then followed by a complete loss of wanting to play. As fun as it is, you’ll eventually run out of steam.

I’ve never enjoyed classic fighting games like Fortnite or Call of Duty in the same way as Sims 4. There’s just something about living out my life and designing a house that other games just can’t offer. Over the years, I’ve managed to curate a number of games that get me through my Sims 4 lacking phases. If you’re looking for a fun game to get you through those droughts – this list is for you:

Curseforge

If you’re not willing to try a new game, you have to download Curseforge. It will improve your Sims experience tremendously – and for free! Forget spending absurd amounts of money for expansion and stuff packs. This free app allows you to download custom content like furniture, clothing, and so much more. If you’re playing the Sims 4 with only base game content, this will be a game changer (literally).

RimWorld

RimWorld has got to be another one of my favorites. Attempt to build and protect a colony of people who’ve crash landed on a randomized planet. Although time consuming to learn, the complexity and layers within this game offer countless hours of play time. Enjoy being able to pick the difficulty and intensity of your game with RimWorld’s adjustable settings. You could form a small agricultural community, develop high tech machinery, or travel and conquer the plant – the (rim) world is your oyster.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic

RollerCoaster Tycoon is a lot easier to master, although the controls can take a bit of getting used to. Although it was originally released in 1999, there’s versions available on various platforms, including Steam and the App Store. Live out your childhood dreams of building your own theme park, including massive roller coasters, snack shops, decorations, and more. Even though the interface is dated, it’s still just as fun as it was 25 years ago.

Township

Township has become my all time favorite mobile game, even during my Sims 4 obsessed phases. Don’t be fooled by the advertisements you’ve likely seen for this game, it’s incredibly misleading. However, the actual game is super entertaining. Build up from a small farming community to a supercity. Enjoy the plethora of mini games and never-ending tasks for you to complete. Connect with friends and work together to win regattas. This game will keep you entertained during commercial breaks, bed-rotting time, or that class you refuse to pay attention to.

Stardew Valley

Last, but certainly not least, is Stardew Valley. Most Sims 4 players have already given this a go or at the very least heard about it. Stardew Valley is a 2D pixelated farming game located in a small town filled with intractable characters, fishing, mining, and opportunity. Grow your farm, take care of livestock, form relationships, and complete objectives. Just like Sims 4, this game will be sure to make an addict out of you. Pro tip: force your bestie or significant other to play with you in a co-op, it’s a game for everyone – even my action-loving boyfriend enjoys Stardew Valley.

While these games might not match up to everything the Sims 4 has to offer, they certainly will get you through the Sim-less phases. Who knows? Maybe you’ll find your new obsession with this list. And, as you’ve heard about a million times by now, make sure to take breaks and give your eyes a rest. As fun as video games are, there’s a whole world out there – don’t forget to log off and enjoy it every once in a while.