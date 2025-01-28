The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your hobbies should not be repurposed to make money. Let me elaborate.

The American economic system draws many similarities to late capitalism. Werner Sombart, a German economist who was well-known in the early 20th century, noted that late capitalism can be seen through features like state monopolies, imperialism and the marketization (and exploitation) of cultures

Today, late capitalism can often be associated with “corporate greed especially at the expense of middle-class Americans,” according to “Crescent Magazine.” And within this modern, late capitalist society, we have seen the emergence of “hustle culture”—a mindset that is perpetuated by the desire for money and encourages working overtime under any circumstances in order to get that money.

This mindset is toxic in many ways. One example that has become prominent in recent years is people exploiting their personal hobbies to fit into that hustle culture; this has led to hobbies and passions becoming close to obsolete.

We can see this mindset displayed throughout various social media platforms and advertising. People are constantly told that what they are doing is not enough and that what they need to do is just work harder.

A great example of this phenomenon is the website, Etsy. Etsy is branded as an online marketplace where individual business owners can sell art, clothes, handmade items, and many more products.

On a superficial level, this may seem like a great way to get some extra cash just by doing something you already love and enjoy; but where do we draw the line between business and embracing personal interests for peace of mind—and how often will that line be blurred?

American capitalism’s main goal is to keep its citizens focused on the acquisition of more money for themselves. So it’s not shocking to see that when we try to buy into hustle culture, this often manifests itself in a way that exploits our interests.

Our hobbies and interests should be our break from the capitalist society that we are stuck in. We shouldn’t have to put pressure on making sure our hobbies are good enough to sell. You don’t have to be good at anything you do as long as you’re enjoying it; and our current economic system believes we shouldn’t do anything for personal enjoyment if you don’t excel at it simply because it won’t fill your pockets.

Now, I am not saying that we shouldn’t be selective in our career paths, because of course you should enter into an industry that feels it fits your general passions. What I am saying is that we must individually draw the line between our career-driven passions and our niche talents and hobbies that keep us sane in a world that wants to make us crazy.

You don’t need to sell those air-dry clay magnets or the crochet crew neck that you made a couple of months ago. We should let ourselves enjoy these things for ourselves. Capitalism is already ingrained into every corner of our lives as Americans, so let’s continue to implement activities into our daily routines that stimulate our minds and preserve our insanity— we need it.