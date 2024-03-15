The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a strong believer in the importance of reminding ourselves of the good in our lives and in the world around us when we’re going through a tough time. Whether it be a small crisis blown out of proportion by our anxiety, family and friend trials and tribulations, or a current political issue that makes you feel infinitely small and powerless, negative experiences have the capacity to lead us off track and bring forth a difficult time. I find that watching clips of people being good and kind to one another makes my issues feel more manageable. Not only do they feel less big, but it acts as a lighthouse amid a climate that can be pretty dark.

This belief has only strengthened with the emergence of “HopeCore” on TikTok: a trend consisting of compilations of feel-good moments and clips. The trend covers everything from hail mary sports plays to people shaving their heads in solidarity with family battling cancer. From clips of parents learning they will soon be grandparents to kids surprising their family at home after being away at college. From little boys learning their older brother has received D1 scholarship offers to young artists winning their first Grammy or Oscar. “HopeCore” covers it all.

“HopeCore,” to me, is very reminiscent of similar videos that used to be posted on Facebook, however with a slightly less millennial-esqe touch. The concept definitely isn’t a new one, but it’s finally been coined and packaged in a way that appeals more to younger generations. Maybe this is more because TikTok has popularized short-form content and sound bites, and partly because trends seem to take off more quickly on the platform. Nonetheless, as “HopeCore” continues to garner millions of views and likes, it’s touching to see that moments like this are universally loved; that real, palpable joy is something that people want to see and actively seek online.

My favorite “HopeCore” moment is one of a young boy cutting his birthday cake. After he slices and plates the first piece of cake, the birthday boy hands the slice to his younger brother, Antonio, who immediately bursts into tears and hugs his brother. It’s a sweet moment. Antonio is very clearly filled with gratitude at the gesture—so much so that his tears quickly develop into a heartfelt sob—the video becomes even more profound after reading the comments. They allege that in Brazil it is tradition for you to give the first piece of your birthday cake to the person you love most, in this case the boy’s little brother. While I couldn’t find any evidence detailing this tradition besides the comments and other Reddit posts citing the same video, the sentiment is gratifying anyway. Although, it’s not the tradition that really gets me, but rather Antonio’s genuine gratitude and disbelief.

The whole trend reminds me of a quote from Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem, “The Hill We Climb,” that I used as my senior quote in high school: “There is always a light, if only we’re brave enough to see it, if only we’re brave enough to be it.”

“HopeCore” is a small glimpse of the light, and I urge you all to continue seeking it around you. It’s everywhere. Further, I encourage you all to try to embody this light for others, small joys are just as impactful.