Hallowmovie: 10 Halloween Movies You Need To Watch Before Oct. 31

I don’t know about you, but Halloween movie marathons are an absolute must for me every October. There are so many classics to rewatch, and with new releases every year, it can get overwhelming. Trying to fit in all the spooky flicks before the big night? I got you. Here’s a list of 10 Halloween movie essentials: seven family-friendly classics that scream Halloween spirit, and three horror flicks to add that extra scare at the end!

1. Hocus Pocus

You can’t talk about Halloween without mentioning Hocus Pocus! It’s practically the first thing that pops into everyone’s head when they think of spooky season. Honestly, can it even be Halloween if you haven’t watched this? In case you’ve somehow missed this gem, it’s about two kids who accidentally release three evil witches. Hijinks— and some serious spells—ensue. It’s hallow-tastic!

2. The Nightmare Before Christmas

I’m aware of the age-old debate: is this a Halloween movie that gets you ready for Christmas, or a Christmas movie with Halloween vibes? Honestly, why not both? Join Jack Skellington as he stumbles into Christmastown and decides to shake things up. With eerie, spooky visuals and a catchy soundtrack, it’s a seasonal classic that’s perfect for a family movie night or a solo binge while devouring your Halloween candy stash. P.S. – It works after Halloween too if you’re not ready to let go of spooky season just yet.

3. Halloweentown

If you’re into those warm, fall feels with a splash of Halloween charm, Halloweentown should be your go-to. It’s got all the Halloween essentials: witches, ghouls, monsters, and an underworld full of Halloween spooks. Follow Marnie, a girl obsessed with Halloween, as she discovers she’s actually a witch—despite her mom trying to keep her “normal.” This one’s an absolute treat for a family night!

4. Casper

Ok, we’ve talked enough witches—what about ghosts?! Enter Casper, the friendly little ghost who haunts a mansion with a mix of spooky and heartwarming vibes. When a ghost-hunting dad and his kids show up, things get… interesting. Casper has it all: cozy aesthetics, a dash of fright, and a heartfelt story. Plus, if you’re looking for a nostalgia fix, this is it.

5. Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice… (okay, maybe I won’t say it a third time). Before the new Beetlejuice sequel drops, refresh your memory with this 1988 cult classic. It’s got Tim Burton’s quirky flair and Halloween vibes written all over it. With some spunky humor and iconic characters, this is a perfect pick for your Halloween binge. You can thank me later.

6. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Who else remembers reading Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark as a kid and getting seriously freaked out? The movie adaptation stays true to that vibe, and it’s got just the right amount of creepiness for a perfect Halloween watch party. With its spine-chilling stories and eerie visuals, this one will keep you on the edge of your seat. So, grab some friends, dim the lights, and prepare for some good old-fashioned scares.

7. Coraline

Okay, this might be a bit of a wildcard since Coraline isn’t technically a Halloween movie, but come on—the creepy otherworld vibes are perfect for the season. When Coraline discovers a mysterious door in her new house, she’s taken into a world that seems better than her own… at first. With top-tier animation, a hauntingly beautiful plot, and the perfect touch of spookiness, it’s a must-watch.

And now, for the brave souls who love a good horror flick, here are three gut-wrenching, nightmare-inducing horror movies to cap off your Halloween!

8. All Hallow’s Eve (or Terrifier 1 & 2)

If you’ve never braved the Terrifier series before, buckle up! These movies are not for the faint of heart. All Hallow’s Eve is a terrifying anthology that introduces Art the Clown, a sadistic killer who will give you nightmares. It’s twisted, creepy, and perfect for those who like their Halloween horror with a serious dose of gore. Warning: you might want to leave the lights on after this one, it’s absolutely hallow-riffic!

9. Trick ‘r Treat

While maybe not as iconic as some of the other titles, Trick ‘r Treat is still a Halloween horror essential. This spooky anthology movie features intertwining stories, all taking place on Halloween night. Oh, and that creepy little trick-or-treater with the sack over his head? He’ll be stuck in your mind for days. Just make sure your Jack-o’-lantern stays lit until midnight!

10. Halloween

Last but definitely not least: Halloween. You didn’t think I’d leave out the OG of Halloween horror, did you? The 1978 slasher classic is required viewing for spooky season. The story follows Michael Myers, a boy who kills his sister on Halloween and grows up to become a relentless serial killer. The tension, the thrills, the iconic soundtrack—it’s a horror masterpiece. If you’re a fan of the genre, this one is non-negotiable!

And there you have it—10 essential movies to get you through the Halloween season, whether you’re in the mood for some family-friendly fun or ready to be terrified. Happy haunting! 🎃