Roaring engines, precision driving, and nail-biting finishes––all adding to the global spectacle of Formula 1 that draws millions of fans into its fast-paced world. While the sport’s drama on the track keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, the allure of F1 extends far beyond race days. Fans are also captivated by the drivers themselves with their charisma, rivalries, and off-track personas that we get to see online from social media to interviews to articles. Inevitably, this fascination spills over into their personal lives, including their relationships.

Enter the WAGs, wives and girlfriends of the drivers, who also often find themselves in the spotlight. From glamorous paddock appearances to social media buzz, these women add an extra layer of intrigue to the sport’s already magnetic appeal. For fans, exploring the world of WAGs is a way to connect with their favorite drivers and teams as they get a glimpse into the behind the scenes life. Among these amazing women, one name has recently risen in popularity, piquing everyone’s interest: Alexandra Saint Mluex.

Mleux first caught the media’s attention when she started dating Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. The two made their first public appearance as a couple in July 2023 at Wimbledon. Having been a mystery girl for a while, keeping all her socials private, fans were intrigued and wanted to know more. She soon became one of the racing scene’s favorite WAG initially due to her fashion sense, posture, and love for Leclerc. Since then, Mleux has publicized her social media and has invited the Formula 1 fans to join her behind the scenes, amassing her own following with her charming self and luxurious lifestyle.

Fashion and Formula 1 have long shared a glamorous relationship, intertwining the adrenaline of racing with the extra layer of the drivers’ personal styles. Known for his bold and experimental looks, Lewis Hamilton has brought runway trends to the paddock and has inspired others within the sport to embrace style as a form of self expression. The paddock has become a stage for the women in the drivers’ lives as well, showcasing their personal fashion choices, blending luxury brands with their unique aesthetics. Alexandra Saint Mluex has emerged as a true fashion icon with her effortlessly chic style and trendsetting choices. Attracting fans with her elegantly curated looks on and off the paddock, she’s become a favorite among fashion enthusiasts, while her collaborations with prominent brands have solidified her status as a rising influencer.

Mleux began to distinguish herself beyond her relationship with Leclerc by showcasing her individuality and passions through her social media platforms. She always highlights her personal interests, such as her love for art and her adorable dog Leo. With Mleux’s parents both being artists, she was encouraged to pursue her creativity and studied fine arts at the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris, France. She has an Instagram account devoted to her passion for art that features her favorite art pieces and pieces she is currently learning about. On TikTok, her content evolved to focus on fashion, makeup tutorials, travel adventures, and glimpses into her day-to-day lifestyle, resonating with a growing audience. This authenticity struck a chord with followers, leading to a significant increase in her online presence.

The term “It Girl” has evolved to describe someone who effortlessly captures their own personal style, charisma, and authenticity to set trends rather than follow them. Alexandra Saint Mleux embodies this definition, becoming a tastemaker in her own right. With her amazing style and fashion sense, she’s solidified herself as an influencer, trendsetter, and inspiration. This has led to a collaboration and partnership with Rhode, where her fresh, minimalist aesthetic perfectly complements the brand’s ethos. By redefining what it means to be a WAG, Mleux has shown that being in the spotlight can be about more than proximity to fame. She’s turned the label into a platform for self-expression and success.