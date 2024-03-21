Five Tips for Solo Traveling

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I went abroad last fall, I never expected to solo travel in Europe, yet it ended up being one of my favorite trips I’ve ever been on. Not only does solo travel let you do what you want to do without anyone holding you back, but it can also build up a lot of confidence in your skills and abilities to travel when the only person you can rely on is yourself.

For my solo trip, I went for six days to five different countries by train: Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Czech Republic, and Germany. I stayed in hostels the entire time and only brought one giant backpack with me. Though some people like to talk and hang out with new people they meet on the trip, I was more than fine being by myself and didn’t open up to people in my hostels. I went to concerts and restaurants by myself, which was a weird feeling at first, but then you get used to it pretty quickly.

Whether you decide to go solo for a day trip or for months on end, here are five tips that will help you with your next grand plan.

1. Research is your best friend

I had been researching a trip for weeks before I fully committed to the trip. Whether it be routes to different cities, train or public transportation tickets, or other activities you might want to attend, it’s really important to look at all of that before you book.

I had many different documents: one with train routes, another with pricing, and the last with activities to do in each city. I created spreadsheets for budgeting and put all my tickets and confirmations in an email folder. Maybe I was a little too organized, but you can never be so sure.

Researching your future trip extensively might even help you in the future. For example, I planned to start in Croatia at first and not go to Berlin at the end. Through research, I learned that plane tickets to Croatia were much more expensive, and I had a friend who recommended Berlin more than any other city in Europe. I decided to cut out Croatia and add in Berlin, which was definitely the right decision.

2. Build up that itinerary

Of course, if you’re solo traveling, you’re going to need stuff to do. I do think it’s a good idea to fill up your days with as much as you’re willing, so you’re always looking forward to something and not having to ‘kill time’ while being unproductive.

If you’re going to a bigger city, they often have their own tourism sites that show the most famous or beautiful places to visit. They show the history of the place, the hours they’re open and have a place to buy tickets if needed. You can also ask friends and family what they recommend you do and find your own interests.

When I went solo, I asked a lot of my friends for recommendations since they had been to the cities I was going to, and I made a list of their favorites while simultaneously making a list of what I wanted to do. After compiling it all together, I had a pretty complete itinerary that was by the hour of each day. I also recommend that if you’re going to a lot of spots around a city, to put the locations on a map so they’re easier to locate day-of.

3. Leave room for the unexpected

This is a tip I wish I had known before I traveled solo. While I know I just said to pack your itinerary, it’s just as important to leave a little time between flights, trains and public transportation in case something unexpected happens. Maybe the train is late, or you miss the metro—you don’t want to forfeit an entire activity because of a transportation mishap. Along with that, if you discover something you want to do while you’re in a place that’s not on your itinerary, you’ll still have room to do it without having to sacrifice something else.

I learned this lesson quite well while I was in Berlin and wanted to go to this museum at the last minute after learning about it on a walking tour. Not only was I unable to make it to the museum on time, my train to the airport never came and I nearly missed my flight back home.

4. Communicate with your family and friends

If your family and friends are like mine, they’re probably terrified for your safety. A lot can go right when you’re traveling solo, but a lot can also go wrong. Having communication with those you care about while you’re traveling is incredibly important; a simple text can make them feel much better.

When I traveled solo, I made sure to share my location with my parents, who were back in the United States, along with a couple of friends who were in Europe since they were in the same time zone and could likely help in an emergency faster. I also texted my friends throughout the day and had a shared album with a friend where I posted photos of the sites I had visited every night. I texted when I was in the hostel for the night so no one worried I had been kidnapped while walking the streets. Doing all of this honestly made all parties feel better; I felt cared for, and my family and friends felt I was safe.

5. Get off your phone, take out your music

This was something I learned on my solo trip. It’s really easy to be on your phone or zone out to music when you’re traveling alone since there’s no one to talk to. Even when I’m alone and not traveling, I’m often on my phone trying to kill time.

That being said, you’re not trying to kill time when you’re traveling; you’re trying to experience everything that place has to offer. Getting off your phone during a train ride and staring out a train window or listening to the bustling sounds of a city instead of music helps you immerse yourself in the place you’re in, and you often feel more connected and comfortable. Plus, it helps you decipher your surroundings more quickly, which keeps you safe.

Some of my favorite parts of my solo trip were the subtle ones: staring at the farm landscapes from the train, listening to the different languages as I walked the streets, or seeing two kids playing a game and laughing while I hung out in a hot spring. Having your phone on is definitely important, but you don’t need to be on it often. Take a quick picture, look at your Google Maps for directions, and then just enjoy what’s right in front of you.

Where will you travel next?

I am a big advocate of solo travel now—it’s a worthwhile experience to talk about, and you learn a lot about yourself. Even if you’re nervous about the thought, start small: go to a museum by yourself where you live or take yourself out to dinner. When you’re ready to explore the world, it’ll be waiting for you.