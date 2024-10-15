The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For as long as I can remember, I have strived to be an academic and an artist. I loved going to school and learning, but I also loved doing community theater and performing. I went to an arts magnet school for middle and high school, where I majored in theater. Before you say anything, it was nothing like Victorious. We had our arts classes every day, but the academics were no joke. In elementary school, I didn’t feel pulled between my art and my studies; I felt like I could have it all. However, once I got into high school, I felt like I had to pick between the two. Though I tried, it felt impossible to give the same amount of attention to my art and my academic classes, especially with the intense financial pressure I was under with college looming in the near future. Would I commit to my art and audition for theater conservatories, or would I commit to the academic path?

It was always clear to me that there was no money saved up for me to attend college. To put it frankly, I was on my own. I constantly told myself, full ride or bust, as I worked tirelessly all throughout high school to accomplish this goal. I took the most challenging courses, did every extracurricular under the sun, and held leadership positions in every club that I could. Still, I always held theater close to my heart. I did at least one show a year and took advantage of every opportunity possible to perform and create art, so long as I could balance it with my academics and countless other extracurriculars. However, in the end, I let go of my dream to pursue theater professionally. I got a full-ride scholarship I strived so hard for and committed to the University of Colorado, Boulder as a journalism major (later changed to international affairs).

I knew that I wanted to keep theater in my life, but I wasn’t sure how. I became fascinated by the connection between theater and politics in high school and I learned about the power of storytelling in social justice work. I didn’t just want to do theater; I wanted to create theater that served a greater purpose, theater that helped bridge the gaps between communities and operates with social justice at its center.

Frankly, the beginning of college was brutal—-I even spoke to my scholarship advisors about withdrawing from the semester. They encouraged me to feel it out for a bit longer and met with me regularly to check in. Little did I know, one of these weekly Zoom check-ins would be life-changing. I finally realized how much I missed theater. I told my advisor and she told me about CU’s Playback Theatre Ensemble. According to the London Playback Theater, “Playback Theatre is a unique form of improvisational theatre in which audience members volunteer stories from their lives and see them played back on the spot.” Through Playback, I found what I had been searching for. I joined in fall 2021, and I’ve been an active member ever since.

In April of my sophomore year, I was carpooling with one of my friends and fellow troupe members, Sarah, when she asked me what I wanted to do with my life and career. “I don’t know,” I responded disappointedly. But, that wasn’t the truth. The truth was that I wanted to use theater to create a positive impact on the world and bring people together.

“I want to do what we do with Playback, but I don’t know how,” I added.

“Have you thought about grad school?” She asked me.

At the time, Sarah was in the final year of her PhD program in theatre and performance studies. Before joining Playback and meeting Sarah, I didn’t know that research in theater was even an option. I was pursuing an undergraduate degree in international affairs with a concentration in Latin America, so I thought I would go to law school and become an immigration attorney. Sarah inspired me and made me realize that I didn’t have to pick theater or academia; I could have both.

I would like to clarify that I love studying international affairs. After my lightbulb moment with Sarah, I decided to investigate my options further and scheduled a meeting with the Graduate Program Coordinator for Theatre and Performance Studies, Beth. I feared that doing my undergrad in a field outside of theater would put me at a disadvantage for grad school. However, Beth assured me that my knowledge and experience within international affairs would actually be a great asset to me. Now, I’m working on an honors thesis for international affairs about popular theatre and its connection to political movements in Latin America, specifically in the Dominican Republic. I am doing an accelerated master’s degree in theatre and performance studies while finishing my undergraduate degree.

I have learned that my interests are inherently interdisciplinary, which can feel intimidating and inaccessible, especially when trying to explain them to others. Whenever I share what I am studying with someone for the first time, I am met with utter confusion. But, once I explain it, that confusion usually transforms into genuine curiosity and interest. I never would have found this path if I had discounted my unique interests and passions. Entering a niche field can be terrifying, but it can also be exhilarating. I am only at the beginning of this journey, and a variety of challenges undoubtedly await, but I am immensely grateful for the guidance and support I have received up until this point. I cannot wait to see what the future has in store.