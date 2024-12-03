This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays. I love the food, family time, and the shared love. For my first Thanksgiving back home, I was not expecting the emotions that the holiday would bring. The amount of gratitude I felt for everyone in my life and also the life I have at school was overwhelming. Thanksgiving is the time to be thankful, but I don’t want to be only realizing what I have in my life just for one day; I want to be and show how grateful I am for my life every day. And I’m learning that I am even grateful for those small things I have in my life that make it what it is. While they seem mundane, I’ve learned to acknowledge and appreciate their presence in my life.

The first little luxury I am grateful for is my room. My dorm room affords me a sense of pride. I love walking in each day and admiring what I have created. While small, feeling at home in my room has helped me so much in feeling more at home in college. When I first got to Boulder, I focused all my energy on my room to distract myself from being homesick and anxious about college. Now, almost done with my first semester, I am so grateful to enjoy the room I could decorate and make my own.

The second little thing I’ve been thankful for recently is yoga. I had previously been going to yoga off and on when I had time but now, I go about twice a week. I have loved getting to know different instructors and their styles to find what I like. Last week, I finally mastered the crow, which is the precarious position of placing your knees on the backs of your elbows and being suspended above your arms. Before college, I would have never expected myself to be able to do more complicated positions or could have foreseen my body loving yoga the way that it does. And for that, I am grateful for yoga and the things it has allowed my body to accomplish.

Another little luxury I have noticed and started to appreciate more is Pinterest. I always come back to Pinterest as one of my apps this time of year when my feed is full of sweaters, and scarves, and fantasizing about life in the colder seasons. I love curating my Pinterest boards and browsing through the thousands of pins I have found before. While quiet and sometimes seen as an older person app, Pinterest brings me the satisfaction of finding new things and creating boards I hope to replicate and aspire to.

My fourth small luxury to be grateful for is the little overly-expensive beverages that I can never say no to. Whether it be a fall pumpkin chai or a raspberry Poppi, small drinks will always bring a smile to my face and motivate me to continue working through whatever homework assignment I am currently doing. And while six dollars for a grande seems to be expensive, I’m learning to be more grateful for my ability to find things that make me happy, and even more, applying that to all aspects of my life, not just the small cute drinks I enjoy.

Thanksgiving is a time to spend with family and reflect on what you are thankful for. However, is it also important to recognize the little things to be grateful for and appreciate more intentionally. I am so thankful for the ability to enjoy small luxuries in my life and am learning more and more every day how to find my gratitude for all things in my life, big and small.