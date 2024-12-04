Don’t Panic, It’s Just Mercury Retrograde!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s 9:30am and thanks to a delayed alarm clock and a full Hop bus, I’ve just barely made it to my first Tuesday class on time. Out of breath, I collapse into my seat and open my laptop to a black screen, which refuses to wake even after a few button presses. I let out a sigh of exasperation as I grab my charger and plug it in, waiting for a moment before my laptop slowly comes to life. Anxious to log on before our first iClicker question, I immediately attempt to connect to the Wi-Fi, only to get an error message. “Must be Mercury retrograde,” I think to myself, closing my laptop and laying my head on top of it, defeated.

Mercury retrograde—an astronomical phenomenon that sparks fear in many and elicits sarcastic jokes and eye rolls from others. But what is it really?

History

Historians have determined that Mercury retrograde was first documented as far back as 700 B.C. by Babylonian astronomers who would record stellar and planetary movements on clay tablets. Along with their observations, Babylonian astronomers were mathematically-inclined and would use their own methods of predicting the location of celestial bodies like Mercury. Centuries later in medieval times, people would plot astrological charts to answer life questions and, if Mercury was in retrograde, they’d usually assume it’d be a negative response. Furthermore, in the mid-18th century, British farmers would plan their harvest schedules around star and planetary patterns—including Mercury retrograde—by referencing agricultural almanacs. Despite the continued historical evidence of negative associations with Mercury retrograde, this astronomical event didn’t start becoming commonly known for delays and travel issues until the 1970s, after the frequency of horoscopes printed in newspapers increased.. Despite the fact that people have known about Mercury retrograde for centuries, there is still a lot of debate surrounding it. Is there any scientific truth to the phenomenon, or is it all made up?

Science

Merriam-Webster defines retrograde as, “Occurring or performed in a direction opposite to the normal or forward direction of conduction or flow.” Taking this into consideration from a scientific standpoint, Mercury retrograde—or any planetary retrograde, for that matter—is when a planet appears to move in a backward direction, different than its regular orbit. To put it into simpler terms, this could be described as the planet “moonwalking around the sun.” Due to Mercury’s 88-day orbit around the Sun, retrograde for this planet is more common than others, happening up to four times per year and lasting for about three weeks on average. Despite many people believing it’s all made up, Mercury retrograde is a legitimate astronomical phenomenon. How does this event affect us though? To answer simply, from a scientific angle, it doesn’t affect you at all. Astrology, however, has a different side to the story.

Astrology

In Western astrology, Mercury retrograde is viewed a bit differently than it is from a scientific perspective and for many is feared for the presumed chaos it will inflict on their lives. Since Mercury is associated with communication, travel, electronics, and information, when retrograde occurs, it’s safe to assume that there will be issues in these areas. Misunderstandings, miscommunication, lost luggage, missed flights, and technological malfunctions such as glitches and crashes are only some of the problems that are typically mentioned when discussing Mercury retrograde. Due to our society’s extreme dependence on both communication and technology, it’s no wonder that this astronomical event is so widely dreaded, however, this period also gives you the opportunity to reconnect with yourself and reflect on life. Despite the good and bad sides, there is no actual scientific proof that this phenomenon affects us in any way. Just in case you want to be on the safe side during Mercury retrograde, it’s a good idea to avoid any major life decisions, signing important contracts, or making spontaneous travel plans. Instead, you can prioritize performing device backups and double checking your emails, texts, and other communications.

For me personally, I’ll admit, I have noticed an increase in stress and disorder in my own personal life anytime Mercury retrograde occurs. Part of me attributes that to my Gemini stellium—Gemini and Virgo are both ruled by this planet and therefore are more deeply affected by its retrograde—but the other part of me just assumes it’s coincidental. Full disclosure, when choosing a wedding date, I made a point to avoid any time that coincided with retrograde periods in Mercury, Venus, and Mars. That being said, my husband and I also put in an offer on our first house at the end of a recent Mercury retrograde period and didn’t have anything bad happen because of it. All in all, while I may not fully believe in its effects, it can still be fun to blame your problems on a planet’s movements sometimes.



During the week of Nov. 25, 2024, Mercury went retrograde in Sagittarius and will remain on that path until it stages direct on Dec. 15, 2024. Some astrologists have said this specific retrograde will be especially tough on travelers, so be sure to postpone any major trips or, at the very least, triple check any travel details before leaving for the airport! Regardless of whether you believe in its effects or not, if times are feeling chaotic and stressful, take solace in the fact that it’s only temporary and the next Mercury retrograde won’t happen until March of 2025!