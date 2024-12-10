The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the cold weather hits, it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy some memorable and cozy indoor and outdoor activities. There are plenty of ways to make the most out of the winter, regardless of what kind of mood you’re in. These activities offer a chance to create lasting memories and enjoy the best of the winter with your significant other or friends.

Christkindlmarket

The Christkindlmarket at Civic Center in Denver is a must-visit holiday destination, perfect for a fun outing with friends or your significant other! This authentic German-style market is filled with festive charm, offering an array of booths featuring hot chocolate, traditional German cuisine, handcrafted ornaments, cozy winter apparel, and more. One of the highlights is their annual collective mug, which makes enjoying the hot chocolate even more special—my girlfriend and I have started our own collection. You can also enjoy the illuminated Christmas tree, where you can walk inside to watch the cool light display as Christmas songs play. To top the whole experience off, there are fire pits where you can warm up and toast s’mores. The light show on the Capitol building is happening right across the street at the same time, which adds extra magic to your evening. Admission is free and the market runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 23, so make sure to bundle up and experience this festive wonderland before it’s gone!

Color Me Mine

This paint-it-yourself ceramic studio is the ideal way to spend a cozy winter day. Simply walk in, choose a ceramic item to paint, and let your creativity flow. Once you’ve finished your work of art, it’s glazed and fired at the studio, and then ready for pickup within a week. It’s a fun and meaningful activity, especially if you and your significant other design your items for each other and surprise each other with your finished pieces. Working on a shared project together could also be very romantic. Conveniently located on Pearl Street, it’s easy to access and offers an affordable and creative outline. Be sure to check this place out to make something truly unique and have an awesome experience!

Ice Skating

Ice skating is a great way to enjoy the winter season and create special memories with your friends or partner! It doesn’t matter whether you’re a master skater or a first-timer, it’s still an activity that’s fun for everyone. Skating with your partner can be especially cute, and it’s always exciting and hilarious when you’re with friends or family. Many rinks are conveniently located, and rental skates make it easy to join in on the fun for a good price. This is a great way to spend a chilly day with nothing to do, so give it a try!

Bake Cookies and Watch Movies

On those days that are too cold to go outside, making cookies and putting on a holiday movie is the best way to spend the day. The warmth of the oven and the smell of freshly baked cookies makes everything feel snug and festive. If you’re up for it, decorating the cookies together adds a silly and creative touch. Pairing these activities together creates the perfect relaxing atmosphere. Cuddle up under a blanket, watch your movie, enjoy your treat, and make happy memories!

Sledding

If you’re looking for something to do outdoors, sledding is the obvious choice. This is the classic winter activity that never fails to bring out your inner child. There are many hills all over Boulder that you can sled down, making it extremely convenient. Just grab your sled or inflatable tube, race down the hill with or against your significant other, and have a fun time!

Go See a Show

If you feel like spending a little bit more money, going to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts to see The Nutcracker or another show is an enchanting experience. You can enjoy the elegance and magic of live theater and dress up for the occasion, which is always fun. The costumes, music, and performances create a very festive outing. It’s a fantastic way to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit or enjoy a night of entertainment. It’s definitely worth treating yourself for a night to go and see a show, it will be a night to remember!

Make a Gingerbread House

Making a gingerbread house with your partner or friends is another fun way to spend a chilly afternoon. This is a very relaxed activity that encourages teamwork and laughter, whether you’re trying to make the perfect design or just a silly one. It’s a delightful tradition that creates lasting memories!

Clay Date

Having a clay date where you and your significant other make little clay trinkets together is guaranteed to be extremely fun. My girlfriend and I tried this on a chilly day, and it was so enjoyable to get creative and craft something we both adore looking at. All you need are some basic clay supplies and a few reference photos of things you want to make. It’s a simple, yet special way to bond with your person and make the day both unforgettable and entertaining!

Art Museum

A trip to an art museum with your significant other is a wonderful way to spend the day immersed in creativity and culture. There are always interesting new exhibits to see and it’s such a joy to stroll through the galleries and discover new artists together. It’s an enriching experience that creates conversation and leaves you with an appreciation for art. There are so many museums to check out, so definitely think about doing this one!

Bookstore Date

Going to a bookstore makes for a unique date idea and experience. In looking through all of the aisles together, you can explore each other’s favorite books, give recommendations, or pick out a book to read together. It’s very relaxed and lets you learn more about each other’s interests. If you’re in the mood, you can go to a cafe afterwards and read the books you picked out together afterward. A bookstore date is always a thoughtful way to connect, especially in the cold weather when you can’t be outside for too long.

Whether you’re looking for adventure, romance, or a simple way to connect with friends or your significant other, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Embrace the spirit of winter and try checking any of these options out to have a fun and entertaining day with your people!