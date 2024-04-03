Butterbeers & Broomsticks: A Review of Universal Hollywood’s Harry Potter Theme Park

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year for spring break, my family and I went to Universal Hollywood, and being the massive Harry Potter fan that I am, I simply had to review it. I have been to Universal’s Orlando location twice before (both over 10 years ago), and could not wait to check out California’s version of wizard paradise. Overall I had lots of fun, and will be highlighting all of my favorite aspects of the park.

Interactive wands

They did not yet have these the last time I went to Orlando, so I was SO excited to try one out! While they are a bit pricey (that’s sort of just how Universal works), getting to cast spells around the park with them healed my inner child and made for such a fun experience. Each wand comes with a map of the Harry Potter section of the park and markers where each spell opportunity is located, as well as the spell associated with each spot. When you get to a spot, there is a small metal circle on the ground with the respective spell pictured on it, and standing on the spot and reciting the spell while performing the wand motion pictured on the circle causes the desired spell to be cast and magic to occur! It was such a fun experience and I cannot wait to use my wand for future Universal visits.

Awesome rides

Although there are only two rides in the Harry Potter section of the park, I was a big fan of them both. The two included Flight of the Hippogriff, a short but fast-paced rollercoaster ride built to resemble a wicker hippogriff, and Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, a very immersive 3D ride inside Universal’s own Hogwarts castle. The attention to detail that was put into creating these rides amazed me and I had so much fun riding them.

Detail

The whole Harry Potter section of the park was so incredibly detailed, from the familiar music to the cobblestone streets to the portraits having a conversation as you’re passing through the castle. It was such an immersive experience, especially with the workers dressed the part and even lots of guests dressed in house robes and scarves as well. As a diehard Potterhead since the ripe age of 8, being fully immersed in the wizarding world was so exciting and I loved witnessing the passion people had for the series. That was easily my favorite aspect of this section of the park.

Food

While this sort of falls under the category of detail, the special snacks and drinks available here added so much to the immersiveness of the park. Being able to try your very own Cauldron Cake or Peppermint Toads at Honeydukes, or grabbing a mug of the famous Butterbeer at The Three Broomsticks pub made the experience feel as if you were truly in the village of Hogsmeade with your Hogwarts classmates. They’ve even got full themed meals like Shepherd’s Pie or roast chicken if you’re looking for something a little heavier to eat.

Owl adoption at the Owlery

My final favorite aspect of my time in Universal’s Harry Potter section was something that was released very recently. I had heard about the lifelike owls that perched on your shoulder from research done before the trip, and I told myself that I did not need an adorable little snowy owl to sit and chirp on my shoulder. Needless to say, my resolve did not last and I am now the proud owner of my own little owlet (I won’t lie, I’m obsessed with her. Her name is Poppy and she is everything). At the Owlery, as well as most other souvenir locations throughout the area, you can purchase a small owl (similar in likeness to Harry Potter’s own owl, Hedwig) that is voice-activated and perches on your shoulder with the help of an unseen magnet that is placed beneath your shirt. Seeing guests walk around with their own little owlets was so much fun, and made the experience yet more immersive and realistic. Poppy will be accompanying me on any and all future Universal visits, as will the interactive wand.

I had such a great time with my family at Universal over spring break, most notably in the Hogwarts area (if you couldn’t already tell). I would give the experience a 9/10 only because of the high prices, though this is quite unavoidable at any public amusement park. I already want to go back!