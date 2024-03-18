The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite ways to connect with people is through music. Finding a common band, song, or album with someone is an instant conversation starter, and singing or dancing together is an experience that has only ever brought me closer to someone.

While most of my friends have pretty similar music tastes to me, two of my best friends (and now roommates) come from African backgrounds and listen to Afro-beat, which is a genre I’d never been exposed to prior to meeting them. I always felt a little bad when in the car or while hanging out, one of my favorite songs would come on and everyone would know the words, but one of theirs would come on and I would have no choice but to silently vibe instead of sing along. As a whole, Afro-beat is a genre that is fun and easy to vibe to even when you don’t know the song well, however, I knew that I wanted to learn more about it. The catchy choruses and strong baselines of Afro-beat songs are super fun to sing and dance along to, and are sure to improve the energy of any room where they’re played (loudly, of course— playing an Afro-beat song quietly is like trying to hum an entire symphony).

So, after months of cultivating my playlists and getting into this new but incredibly fun and rich genre of music, I’ve successfully picked out my top five songs that are essential for anyone hoping to get into Afro-beat.

“DND”by Rema

Number one on this list was fairly easy to come up with. According to my friends, Rema is “the prince of Afro-beat”. His vibe is fun and party, and this song really encompasses that. It’s fancy and fun, and the chorus is repetitive enough that it’s easy to sing along to, even if the only part you know is literally just yelling “DND!”. And, just to clarify (because I know a few people who were confused at first), DND is not referring to the board game “Dungeons and Dragons”, but is actually short for “Do Not Disturb”.

“Rush” by Ayra Starr

You might have heard of Ayra Starr (aka “the princess of Afro-beat”) thanks to her Grammy nomination this year for “Best African Music Performance” and very popular social media presence. She’s gorgeous and has a captivating voice and stage presence. Her global approach to music comes from her youth in Benin and Nigeria, as well as inspiration from superstars like Rihanna. “Rush” is one of her most popular songs, and for good reason. It’s catchy and the beat is easy to follow and dance to, and is a perfect candidate for your next song of the summer.

“Ohema” by Victony feat. Crayon and Bella Shmurda

Victony, aka the “father of Afro-beat”, started out as solely a rapper, but has expanded his repertoire to include Afro-pop and R&B. “Ohema” has a poppy and fun vibe, but also a genuinely beautiful love song with pretty and well-done harmonies. It also features two other Afro-beat artists, so it gives new listeners a taste of some lesser known voices that may be more their speed.

“Truth or Dare” by Tyla

Out of every song on this list, “Truth or Dare” is probably the one that gets stuck in my head the most. It’s in English, and it is easy to learn the words for someone who doesn’t speak common Afro-beat languages that may be integrated into other songs. Tyla’s sweet and light voice is smooth and lovely to listen to, and the words are relatable and full of fun and sass. Like all songs on this list, “Truth or Dare” is super fun to dance to. Tyla is a Johannesburg, South Africa native whose musical style originates in R&B. You might recognize her for her song “Getting Late”, which became popular on Tiktok last year all over the world. However, I think that “Truth or Dare” really encapsulates her vocal range about songwriting prowess, and would suggest that everyone listen to it.

“Alone” by Burna Boy

This song might sound a bit familiar. That’s because Burna Boy made it specifically for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in 2022. As one of my favorite songs on the soundtrack, “Alone” is groovy, moody, and even beautiful, and this was the only song on this list that I listened to before knowing it counted as “Afro-beat”. It takes place during a major point of reflection and strong emotions for one of the main characters, and its catchy yet multi-layered melody captures her conflicting emotions perfectly. This song takes me back to seeing that movie for the first time.

Honestly, I don’t really understand why Afro-beat is such an underrated genre. It’s characteristically fun, danceable, and full of emotions and fun. It’s perfect for anyone looking for a new dance/workout playlist, something to sing along to in the car, or even just new additions to their feel-good playlist.