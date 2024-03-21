5 International Movies to Add to Your Watchlist 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Despite being a self-proclaimed cinephile for most of my life, I can attest this hobby was unfulfilled until I started engaging with international films. Not knowing where to start, I leaped into the Letterboxd abyss hoping it would lead me to something good. However, this process was much easier than I had anticipated, and I found an abundance of incredible cinema at my fingertips, the only barrier being language. Just as Bong Joon Ho stated at the 2019 Oscars, “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”

Guillermo Del Toro’s 2006 film is nothing short of magical, jarring, haunting, and enchanting. Viewers are left to debate its moral judgments on the Spanish Civil War intertwined in its various mythical elements. Apart from the stunning visuals and expressive creatures, most notably the Pale Man and the Faun, there is a sincere story following the conquests of the stepdaughter of an army officer, Ofelia, in the face of tyranny and war.

La Haine – France

While the words “1996” and “Black and White” may not grip you immediately, this French landmark of a movie has implications that stretch far beyond the screen. We follow a day in the life of three mixed-race men in an immigrant neighborhood of Paris, explosive with cultural and racial tension as well as police brutality and larger social exclusion. Relevant across time and space, this movie is a must-watch that hammers home the message: “la haine attire la haine” — hatred breeds hatred.

Memories of Murder – South Korea

South Korean director Bong Joon Ho came into the world spotlight with his 2019 Oscar-winning film Parasite, yet many people are still unaware of the depth and excellence of his filmography. This haunting story follows the events succeeding the murder of a young girl in a small Korean province and the questionable methods the detectives use to get to the answer. Dreamlike and thrilling, this movie will leave you shocked and wanting more — a true Bong Joon Ho staple.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople – New Zealand

While the other films on this list are nothing short of incredible, they might not be suitable for a family game night — unlike this hilarious and warm-hearted New Zealand film directed by Taiki Waititi. Despite the sad undertones of this story, particularly the persona Ricky Baker (you’ll have a hard time not saying his name in that characteristic New Zealand accent), this adventure story is full of laughs, lush scenery, and touching relationships.

Police Story – Hong Kong

Full of genuine heart-pumping action and humor that will crack you up, this action crime comedy film starring Jackie Chan should be your next movie night watch for many reasons. If not only for the shocking and death-defying stunts like hanging off the sides of double-decker buses or intricately choreographed fight scenes, simply watching Jackie Chan is what movies are made for — pure and delightful entertainment.

Each of these films holds a special place in my heart (and a high rating on my Letterboxd), and you won’t be disappointed by any of them. Engaging with other countries and cultures through the shared community of film is an inspiring opportunity, and seeing the world through such a creative lens is a magical and rewarding experience.