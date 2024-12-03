10 Underrated Anime You Need To Watch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Like many others, my journey into anime started in 2020 when Avatar: The Last Airbender was added to Netflix. It was the perfect distraction during the pandemic, and soon enough, I found myself exploring more and more anime. Of course, I’ve fallen in love with the classics—Attack on Titan, Hunter x Hunter, and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure—but for people seeking something less well-known, this list is for you! Here are some of my favorite, hidden gems that are definitely worth watching.

Great Pretender

Starting strong with my all-time favorite anime, Great Pretender, is a series that revolves around a group of con artists who pull off grand heists targeting corrupt elites, all while revealing their complex, emotional backstories. As a huge fan of the “found family” trope, this anime is perfect for me. I’m very surprised more people haven’t seen it because everything about it, from the characters to the twists, is so compelling. Plus, the animation style is stunning, with vibrant, surreal color palettes and watercolor-like backgrounds.

Durarara!!

This show is a chaotic, interconnected story that takes place in Tokyo, where strange events and eccentric characters run into each other. I loved watching all of the storylines connect throughout the show and I’d give anything to watch it for the first time again. The music in this anime is fantastic as well and it perfectly captures the overall quirky vibe of the show.

Baccano!

This anime is very similar to Durarara!!, as it is by the same author. It is also very fast paced, set in 1930s America, following multiple characters whose lives intertwine. The story centers around immortal alchemists, gangsters, thieves, and outlaws. With its vibrant cast and thrilling plot twists, it blends action, dark comedy, and mystery in a unique way.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

This comedy anime is one that I have rewatched many many times. It centers around a high school student with a range of psychic powers, including telepathy, telekinesis, and time travel. Despite all of his abilities, all he wants is a normal, quiet, boring life. However, his eccentric classmates and bizarre situations he gets himself into are constantly disrupting his plans, and it makes the show very funny. Everything about this show is extremely bright and hilarious and I recommend it to anyone who is looking for a good laugh.

Another

Another is a horror anime about a transfer student who joins a cursed class. He befriends a mysterious girl who is ignored by everyone, and uncovers the class’s deadly secret: a curse that causes gruesome deaths among students and their families. As the body count rises, all of the classmates must unravel the mystery to stop the killings. I really enjoy plot twists, and this show has a big one at the end that is super intense.

The Night is Short, Walk on Girl

This surreal romantic comedy is easily the most visually stunning anime I’ve ever seen. It follows an adventurous young woman on a whimsical night out. The night spirals into a series of strange encounters with quirky characters, blending humor, romance, and the unexpected. I, once again, am shocked that I’ve never heard anyone else talk about this movie as it is so special and unique, definitely a must watch.

Colorful

Colorful is a beautiful and thought-provoking anime about a soul given a second chance at life, reincarnating in the body of a boy who recently died by suicide. The soul inside of his body learns about human emotions, forgiveness, and the value of life. It is an exploration of redemption and self-discovery, and a great anime to watch when you want to reflect on life’s deeper meanings.

Forest of Piano

As a pianist, I thoroughly enjoyed this anime. The animation style of Forest of Piano is extremely distinct, traditional 2D animation with CGI when they are playing piano. It’s about a young boy who discovers his passion for piano playing in a forest near his home. His talent catches the attention of a famous pianist, who becomes his mentor. The anime follows his growth as a pianist, exploring themes of music, dedication, and personal challenges.

Tokyo Godfathers

This is a heartwarming and humorous anime film about three homeless people who discover an abandoned baby on Christmas Eve in Tokyo. They set off on a journey to find the child’s parents and encounter challenges and meet a diverse range of characters. Along the way, they confront their own pasts and form a makeshift family. This animation style is also really cool, and it is a great movie to watch around Christmas time!

Dororo

Dororo follows the story of a young boy who was born without limbs, facial features, and organs due to a pact his father made with demons. He embarks on a journey to reclaim his body parts, and he meets a street-smart orphan who joins him on his quest. Together, they battle demons and uncover dark secrets. This anime is an emotional journey from start to finish, and it’s definitely an underrated masterpiece worth watching.

Each and every one of these animes has left a lasting impression on me. If you’re looking to explore more of what anime has to offer beyond the mainstream hits, these hidden treasures are a perfect place to start.